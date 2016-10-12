Law decriminalising conflict of interest for MPs, deemed unconstitutional

The law that decriminalises conflict of interest for MPs who hired relatives within their parliamentary offices prior to August 2013 is unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decided on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Constitutional Court judge Daniel Morar. The decision was adopted with a majority of votes, after magistrates had postponed a verdict on three occasions.

On October 4, the third time the issue was analysed, the Constitutional Court postponed a decision on the law that would clean the slate for lawmakers who hired their own relatives within their parliamentary offices prior to 21 August 2013.

The law which stipulates that lawmakers who hired their relatives within their parliamentary offices prior to 21 August 2013 cannot be accused of conflict of interest was challenged at the CCR by 98 MPs from PSD and UDMR, ethnic minority MPs, and one PNL MP.

On June 22, the joint plenum of the two Chambers of Parliament adopted the aforementioned bill with 306 votes in favour and one abstention.

According to the bill, the interdictions introduced by Article 38, Paragraph 11, came into force and started producing legal effects on 21 August 2013, and the lawmakers’ legal documents or actions that came prior to this date “cannot generate legal effects other than those stipulated by Law no.96/2006, in force prior to that date, bearing in mind that prior to the changes brought by Law no.219/2013 there were no restrictions in what concerns the staff hired within parliamentary offices, the lawmakers being able to decide whom to hire without there being any legal constraints.”

The National Integrity Agency (ANI) criticised the initiative, arguing that the changes proposed run completely against Article 70 and Article 71 of Law no.161/2013 and Article 301 of the Penal Code, which regulate conflict of interest from the standpoint of administrative and criminal law.

The bill was introduced in Parliament after ANI noted, in October 2015, that 32 current or former lawmakers, including Kelemen Attila, Madalin Voicu, Ion Stan, Mihaita Calimente, Bogdan Ciuca, Iulian Iancu and Ion Mocioalca, were in conflict of interest because they had hired their relatives within their parliamentary offices.