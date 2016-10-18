Lawmakers approve DNA request to prosecute Elena Udrea

The Lower Chamber approved on Tuesday the National Anticorruption Directorate’s (DNA) request to start prosecuting MP Elena Udrea, former Tourism Minister, on two counts of instigation to passive bribery, following a favourable report issued on Monday by the Lower Chamber’s Judiciary Commission.

A number of 147 MPs voted in favour of the request’s approval, 96 voted against and there was one abstention.

Before the voting, Elena Udrea stated before the Lower Chamber that the cases are built discretionarily, “in order to annihilate politicians who inconvenience,” and added, among others, that the notion of instigation to passive bribery is relative.

The ballots were secret.

Udrea: My case is worthy of the Book of Records, with 16 requests for arrest in 18 months’ time

Lower Chamber lawmaker Elena Udrea told MPs on Tuesday that they would do her good by voting in favour of the DNA request to criminally prosecute her, stating at the same time that the current Parliament “is the most cowardly and ill-prepared in post-1989 history.”

“Here I am before you for the fourth time in the last one year and a half. (…) I wonder if you are bored or if you missed me. Personally, I feel like in a moment of stand-up comedy or stand-up tragic comedy. I have all reasons to ask the Book of Records to register this case. No other MP has ever received 16 pre-trial arrest, criminal prosecution requests, all in just one year and a half. You had to vote 16 times only for me, and today you will vote once again,” Elena Udrea told her colleagues.

The former minister stated before MPs that she is a victim of “the system,” a case file being opened against her “every time the system has a problem it wants to cover up.”

“Everything happening to me has nothing to do with the judiciary or the idea of justice. These are attempts to shut me up and discredit me. It is part of the system’s plan to frighten the political class, to make you tremble in your seats and to thus carry out, through you, a huge manipulative plan in order to completely take over power,” Udrea added.

She told her colleagues they would do her good by voting in favour of the request because, if they do not, “this moment today will be used by the system” to argue that she wants to win another term in Parliament in order to benefit from immunity.

“It’s something between “goodbye” and a funeral service for the current Parliament. This Parliament, elected in 2012, is the most cowardly and ill-prepared in post-1989 history. Out of a mix of fear, incompetence and ignorance, we have allowed this country to be taken over by the system. We have lost control of the intelligence services. One can no longer take a breath in Romania without an intelligence agent being involved. We have returned to the times of Ceausescu, everything is related to the new Securitate,” Udrea added.