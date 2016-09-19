Legal conditions met to establish 7 polling stations in Republic of Moldova, Spain and UK

So far, the legal conditions regarding the establishing of seven polling stations in the Diaspora are accomplished, taking into account the number of registrations in the Electoral Register, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informed on Monday at the request of Agerpres.

According to the source, the polling stations will be established in four localities of the Republic of Moldova (Bardar, Carabeovca, Causeni, Soroca), two in Spain (Tarancon and Torrejon de Ardoz) and one in the UK- Luton.

In this cities the minimum limit of 100 registrations in the Electoral Register with the option to vote in a polling station near the residence was reached as follows: Bardar – 118 requests, Carabeovca – 112, Soroca – 146 , Tarancon – 103, Torrejon de Ardoz – 130 and Luton – 100.

Regarding the total number of requests demanding the foundation of new polling stations, form the AEP data results that most of the requests came from the Republic of Moldova – 1,654, Spain – 1,002, Italy – 440 and UK – 182.

In regards to the number of requests to vote by mail, most of them came from Spain – 2,784, Italy – 1,224, Republic of Moldova – 846, Germany – 613, UK – 584 and France – 541.

The AEP states that not all the requests regarding the registration in the Electoral Register until 17 September, 17:00, have been validated, taking into account the number of validated requests to vote by mail is 8,754 and the number of requests to vote in a polling station near the residence is 3,936.