Leroy Merlin strengthens its position on the Romanian market. The French retailer doesn’t stop here

Leroy Merlin, one of the most important DIY retailers worldwide and one of the leaders of the Romanian DIY market, continues its expansion on the Romanian market. Launching the first Leroy Merlin store in our country took place in 2011, and now, after 5 years, Leroy Merlin holds no less than 15 own and rebranded stores in Romania. 2 years ago, in 2014, Leroy Merlin made an important purchase, by taking over the Austrian BauMax stores chain, which, although ended the year of 2013 in loss, gave to the French retailer the opportunity to develop at the national level, through the 15 stores owned in the major Romanian cities. In September, after 20 months in which 12 of the 15 stores were rebranded, Leroy Merlin joins a positive trend and it announces the first results:

“We completed the BauMax purchase in November 2014, and since then we have set a very clear target – to double the business value in the first year of activity, which we did, moreover, we even succeeded to triple the financial performances of BauMax Romania from 2013. Taking over BauMax was a huge step for us, especially in operational terms. We stepped from 2 own stores (Colosseum and Craiova – e.n.), to more than 15 units, and the completion of the rebranding process of the BauMax stores in Leroy Merlin spaces was a consolidation of the company’s activity in Romania”, stated Frédéric Lamy, CEO at Leroy Merlin Romania, within a press meeting. “Moreover, at the beginning of 2017 we will get profit”, stated Lamy.

In order to transform the BauMax stores, funds of EUR 1 to 2 million were budgeted for each store.

A top of the Leroy Merlin stores in Romania, created by using the criterion of the number of visitors and the sales volume, according to the company’s representatives, is: Bucharest Colosseum, followed by the store in Sun Plaza and the one in Bragadiru, located on the Alexandriei Road.

The French retailer aims to purchase lands to expand the company. Speaking about the purchase prices of the lands in Bucharest, Lamy stated that some of them are not realistic: “EUR 300 to 400 per square meter is a crazy price, a reasonable price is EUR 140 to 200 per square meter”. For the other cities, prices are from EUR 80 to 150 per square meter, depending on the city. For Timisoara and Cluj, prices are higher and the lands are hard to find, Lamy explained.

The company’s strategy provides that, largely, stores have to be owned by Leroy Merlin. Thus, 70 percent of the DIY retailer’s units are private property. The company has recently signed the purchase contract for the Leroy Merlin Colosseum store, after the first store – the one in Ploiesti – was purchased in 2015.

Frédéric Lamy: “We enter in a new phase for the company, which we call internally “Leroy Merlin 3.0”. It won’t be the same, it won’t be big acquisition. We have to consolidate and to still keep progressing our stores that we transformed.”

Also, starting this year, the French retailer will launch two very important HR projects, which requires the active involvement of each employee. The first project provides that all the Leroy Merlin employees – sales advisors, employees in logistics, cashiers, etc. – will dedicate one day to get out of the store, think about the future and define how they see the company’s future. “We, in Leroy Merlin, believe in people’s capacity to innovate and create, and we believe that people working in the stores can provide good ideas for the company”, stated Frédéric Lamy, CEO at Leroy Merlin Romania.

The second HR project provides that the company’s profit will be shared with the employees, as bonuses, depending on their merits, as well as on the results of the store where they are working. “The profit will be quarterly shared with the employees, depending on various criteria, such as customers’ satisfaction. We want to make our employees to be co-interested by the company’s results”, stated Lamy, mentioning that the system works at the group level. “It’s a policy of sharing the company’s welfare to responsibilities and knowledge”, added the company’s manager. “We don’t like the competition between people. We work together to achieve a target”, Lamy also said. The payment of these bonuses is presumed to begin next year.

The future plans of the company for the year of 2017 provide opening a store in Oradea in June – July, as well as opening a store in Bucharest, since the retailer’s target is to reach 20 stores in the following 3 years. Leroy Merlin also aims to enter the e-commerce field starting from next year; Lamy appreciates Romania to be “one of the most advanced countries for this and one of the quickest countries for this. Quicker than Poland”.

Leroy Merlin is placed on the second position in the DIY retailers’ top, according to the company’s representatives. The French retailer has reached a market share of 15 to 20 percent of the modern DIY market in our country, and it has approx. 1 million buyers per month in the whole store network. A turnover of EUR 500 million is estimated to be reached in two years from now.