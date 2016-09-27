Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest” Festival: Pierce Brosnan’s and Jude Law’s agents, invited at the Managing Talents conference

Agents who managed the careers of some celebrities and renowned casting directors will be present in Bucharest on October 22, at the Managing Talents conference, within “Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest” Festival (October 14 to 23). Managing Talents will approach the three crafts that are highlighting the actor – the manager, the agent and the casting director -, as well as the topic of representing the film directors. Being a premiere in Bucharest, the event will be held at Cinema Elvire Popesco; the participation will be based on registration at filmedefestival.ro/2016/managing-talents, until October 14.

Guests of the conference are Ilene Feldman (talent manager, LBI Entertainment, USA), Avy Kaufman (casting director, USA), Richard Cook (Lisa Richard Agency, Ireland), Georg Georgi (Das Imperium, Germany).

IIene Feldman (LBI Entertainment) is one of the most famous and influent agents in the USA, her portfolio including names like Ryan Gosling, Colin Farrell, Terrence Malick, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jude Law, Lily Collins, Dave Matthews and Amat Escalante. In the past, she represented Angelina Jolie, Bian Cox or Chris Isaak, while at the beginning of her career, she signed contracts with unknown actors at that time, like Nicholas Cage or Johnny Depp. She had her own agency for 19 years.

Being a casting director with 30 years of experience, Avy Kaufman has cooperated with famous directors like Ang Lee, Robert Redford, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Wong Kar-wai, Lars von Trier, signing the casting for more than 150 film productions, including Life of Pi (2012), Lincoln (2012), Shame (2011), American Gangster (2007), Brokeback Mountain (2005) and The Sixth Sense (1999). In 2005 she was awarded with the Hollywood Casting Director of the Year trophy at Hollywood Film Festival, while in 2008 she was the winner of the Emmy Award for the pilot of the TV series called ”Damages”.

Richard Cook is one of the founders of the Irish agency The Lisa Richards Agency, founded in 1989 as a theater representation agency, and gradually turned into one of the most important European agencies. In 27 years, the agency extended also in London, representing actors, comedians, screenwriters, film directors, designers, composers, entertainers. Among actors like Cillian Murphy, Aidan Turner or Pierce Brosnan, its portfolio also includes Vlad Ivanov. Richard Cook is also the Subtitle Film Fest’s artistic director, as well as the founder of Cat Laughs Comedy Festival in Kilkenny, Ireland, one of the most important comedy festivals.

Georg Georgi comes from Berlin and is the founder of Das Imperium, an agency representing various actors, including Cosmina Stratan, awarded at Cannes for the role in “After the Hills”, by Cristian Mungiu. He is also one of the founders of Tryangle Inspiration Pictures GmbH, a transmedia & branded entertainment content production house for films and TV series.

Managing Talents addresses to the actors, film directors, casting directors, distributors, producers, students at the relevant faculties, journalists, film lovers. The conference aims to contribute to forming a generation of specialists capable to easily adapt to the working rhythm and international practices, to inform young actors and film directors about what means talent management, to provide them the opportunity of some meetings and potential cooperation with foreign representatives.

The access at the event will be based on a RON 50 ticket. Tickets are on sale at www.eventbook.ro and at the ticket office of the Cinema Elvire Popesco, starting from September 8.

Students of the relevant faculties, actors, film directors and casting directors who register themselves until October 14, by filling the registration form at filmedefestival.ro/2016/managing-talents/ will benefit from free access.

The Managing Talents conference is presented by BRD Groupe Société Générale.