Less than one month has left until the most expected concert of the summer: Kings of Leon will sing on the National Arena

Loved by the whole world, the rock idols from Nashville, the four members of the Followill family and members of the Kings of Leon band will hold a magnificent musical show in Romania on Saturday, 17th of June, on the National Arena. The concert is part of the promotional tour for the second album named “Walls”, and it is organized in partnership with The City Hall of Bucharest.

LP live will sing in the opening. With a production budget of EUR 450,000, the mega-show on June 17 relies on an army of people and huge logistic means. Probably the most expensive summer concert in Bucharest, Kings of Leon is an event attracting audience both from Romania and from the neighbor countries. Tickets can be purchased from Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova, Turkey and more.

The National Arena stage will have an area of 480 square meters. The equipment with which the band travels in this tour will arrive in Bucharest loaded in 20 trucks.

The Americans will come with a technical team of almost 100 people who will be assisted locally by a staff of more than 600 people (security, production, catering, bars, entries).

Much can be said about Kings of Leon. They have been the headliners of the biggest music festivals in the world: Glastonbury, Coachella, Roskilde and Lollapalooza (Berlin, Chicago, Santiago Chile) during their 14 years of career. The four Kings of Leon have produced 7 albums, they have sold 18 million albums and over 24 million singles in the entire world. They won 2 Grammy awards: one for “Sex on fire” in 2009 and one for “Use Somebody” in 2010.

Kings of Leon have enjoyed success for the first time in Great Britain where they have occupied the first positions in the “Top 40 Single” and have won 2 BRIT awards in 2008 and a Juno award for mixing different rock styles like: hard rock, alternative rock and garage rock. Moreover, the first 3 albums of the band have won successively leading positions in “5 UK Albums” Top. Their third album, “Because of the Times” has also reached the first position. After releasing “Only by the night” in September 2008, the band was gaining success in the U.S. as well. The Singles “Sex on fire”, “Use Somebody” and “Notion” have all reached the first position in the “Hot Modern Rock Tracks” Top. The album has been certified with platinum in the U.S. It has been the best-selling album in Australia, being platinum certified for the second time. The fifth album of the band, “Come Around Sundown” has been released on the 18th of October 2010, and the sixth album, “Mechanical Bull”, has been released on the 24th of September 2013. “WALLS”, the most recent album and the one that marks the number seven, has been released on the 14th of October 2016.

The American band, formed in Nashville, Tennessee, is composed of the brothers Anthony Caleb Followill (vocal, rhythmic guitar), Ivan Nathan Followill (drums, percussion, back vocal) and Michael Jared Followill (bass guitar, back vocal), and their cousin Cameron Matthew Followill (guitar, back vocal).