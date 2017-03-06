Levantine Institute law initiated by Emil Constantinescu clears Senate

The law on the establishment of the Institute for Advanced Study of Levantine Culture and Civilization, initiated by the former President Emil Constantinescu (photo), cleared the Senate on Monday after the text of the regulatory act was amended in the committees according to President Iohannis’s review request.

The Senators passed the law on the establishment of the Institute for Advanced Study of Levantine Culture and Civilization by a vote of 97 to 12 and one abstention.

The Senate initially adopted the legislative proposal for the establishment of this institute in September 2016 and the Chamber of Deputies followed suit in October, but President Klaus Iohannis returned the law to Parliament for review last December.