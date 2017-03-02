Liberal Apocalypse

PNL is today the main Opposition party. But, at the same time, it’s far from having a privileged position. Its score of around 20 percent, registered in the recent elections, despite not being a poor result in itself, denotes a crisis when interpreted contextually. Three main types of electorate endorsed the current Liberals. Two correspond to the parties that merged not long ago: the old PNL, which left with difficulty a strange marriage with Victor Ponta’s PSD, and the former PDL, it too coming out with difficulty from under Traian Basescu protecting but stifling coat tail. The two parties had old political structures, representatives within local and county administrations, well known leaders, so a popularity of around 7 percent for each seems very little. The other category – another hypothetical 7 percent – includes those who endorsed Dacian Ciolos as future Premier, but did not have sufficient confidence in USR, too new and too youthful, so they preferred to bank on the Liberals. But the former Premier stirred fairly ambivalent stances. On one hand, the desire was to capitalise on his capital as head of a more efficient technocratic Government (marred by far fewer scandals than politically-affiliated Governments). On the other hand, he was seen as a foreign body that refused to submit to party discipline, maintaining an autonomy that was not at all on the liking of some.

In fact, this ambivalence very accurately illustrates the essential dilemma. PNL is a party of the establishment forged in the last quarter century. Many perceive it as a smaller PSD, with plenty of mayors and lawmakers at odds, one way or the other, with the law. And who are secretly watching with sympathy the current ruling power’s lawbreaking reformism, a ruling power they would in fact support to solve their own problems. If we observe the voting in Parliament, we should not be surprised that PNL converges with the ruling power time after time. In other words, its opposition is more selective than one should expect. After all, its alliance with the Social Democrats, as part of USL, was not just a one-moment stand, but it illustrated the compatibility of some parties whose identity became fluid. Inevitably, many no longer see PNL as a reformable party. It’s not by chance that the voter turnout was abysmally low last time. One of the main reasons was the old political parties’ lack of credibility.

All of this shows that there is room for new parties coming from outside the already exhausted establishment which is working out of inertia but lost its legitimacy to a large extent. Let us not forget that the current “crushing” ruling majority is based on a PSD that did not win more than 18 percent of the total electorate. And the hundreds of thousands of protesters seen in recent weeks would no longer vote for PNL – as an anti-PSD vote – if other options were to exist. USR, for the time being very heterogenous, seems rather dominated by left-wing tendencies, even having groups close to a more radical left wing. If such an identity were to become more pronounced, many will be even more reticent to give it their endorsement and their votes. It’s natural for there to be an electorate that would prefer a balanced right wing, more authentically liberal and far from the populisms that have so often distorted the local political climate. Just as it’s natural for there to be an electorate desirous for veritable left-wing reforms that would reduce some of the disparities of current capitalism and that would propose a system more inclusive for underprivileged social categories. PNL seems to be outside this game of redistribution of electoral preferences. It’s hard to believe it can break with a past in which it had become solely PSD’s a bit more “right-wing” penchant.

The fact that a former Liberal leader continues to be a trustworthy ally of the Social Democrats does not speak in its favour, even though PNL and ALDE are political opponents today. The public perception of many is that a Liberal is almost equivalent to a Social Democrat, united by opportunism that goes beyond ideologies (which at any rate have become to a good extent simple labels without content). Such a perception can only grow in intensity. Let’s take the case of the new Justice Minister, who was propelled at the Constitutional Court by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, the Liberals’ leader at the time. And who is now member of an extremely political Government. That was also the case for Victor Ciorbea, another Liberal who ended up being the Ombudsman with PSD’s help. It seems mission impossible for any future party leadership to convince the PNL electorate that it is truly different from PSD. PNL has survived so many years only because of a fortunate policy of mergers. That is why it has already put forward the idea of a new merger, with USR. A fantasy however, with no effects. Apart from this, Liberals have no one else to absorb. Which will gradually diminish their role. In favour of some parties from outside the current establishment. Which are now rising.