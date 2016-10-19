Liberal Chair Gorghiu: Talk is needed with PM Ciolos on possible joint governance

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is a ‘privileged partner’ of Premier Dacian Ciolos, says PNL Chair Alina Gorghiu, adding that a meeting with the government head is needed to talk about a possible joint governance.

“I’m certain a meeting is necessary to talk, in the near future, about all these joint projects, about possible joint governance, about his platform, about (…) the liberal government programme. (…) Mister Ciolos is not a person who has locked himself in a tower of ivory, he is not a man who won’t communicate with the PNL or other parties on the Romanian stages, and yet I still think we are a privileged partner of his,” Gorghiu told B1 TV private broadcaster on Tuesday.

According to Alina Gorghiu, Ciolos in ‘Romania 100′ Platform displays some principles, but one could rule only on a government programme.

The PNL leader stressed that the political party she is heading has ‘voluntarily’ decided to back Dacian Ciolos after the 11 December general election, as ‘a decent, civilised, balanced, of stability’ solution.

At the same time, Gorghiu said she did not talk to president Klaus Iohannis on PNL backing Dacian Ciolos for premier after the election.

“No. On what we do, in politics, we’ll never discuss with the president. The president is not doing petty politics, of the political parties,” concluded Gorghiu.

PNL postpones pro-Government rally

National Liberal Party (PNL) Vice President Cezar Preda stated on Tuesday that his party will postpone, for November 5, the public rally initially scheduled next Saturday, stating that the City Hall has issued solely a “semi-approval,” a behaviour that “exceeds” even that of former Bucharest Mayor Sorin Oprescu.

“PNL’s Merger Commission has decided that this public rally, which is not yet fully approved, should no longer take place on Saturday because we can’t wait until Thursday, the contracts with the motor coaches have already been cancelled, the people have already been told that the conditions for a public rally are not met and a similar action will be organised in early November. We agreed on November 5 as the date,” PNL Vice President Cezar Preda announced.

He added that Gabriela Firea’s reaction was “a tango step in which the Bucharest City Hall, under PNL’s democratic pressure to approve a public rally, tried to whitewash the refusal it gave yesterday (Monday – editor’s note) by resorting to a semi-approval that of course is null since it lacks the relevant permits.”

PNL’s Vice President presented the request filed by PNL and the approval document signed by the Bucharest Deputy Mayor.

“The document supplementing the approval paper bears the signature of the Bucharest Deputy Mayor, instead of the Bucharest Mayor’s signature, from an administrative point of view placed illegally on these documents because on the second page, where the permits obtained had to be included, there are permits missing, and the Mayor’s signature is to be placed only after all of these permits have been obtained,” Preda said.

Mayor Gabriela Firea’s behaviour exceeds that of former Mayor Sorin Oprescu, who even approved the public rally in support of President Klaus Iohannis despite receiving “enormous pressure” from PSD not to do so.

“It is not true that the public rally was meant to support the technocrat Government,” Preda added.

PNL’s National Political Bureau will decide if the date of the public rally will remain November 5.

The Bucharest City Hall’s Press Bureau confirmed on Monday evening for Mediafax that the institution has approved the public rally in the conditions demanded. The statement came after Alina Gorghiu announced on her Facebook page that the City Hall decided to ban the event.