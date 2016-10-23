Liberal leader Radu Campeanu, interred with military honours

Liberal leader Radu Campeanu, who died on Wednesday aged 94, was interred on Sunday, with military honours, at the Bellu Cemetery.

The funeral service started at 12.00 and was held in the Grand Chapel of the Bellu Cemetery, in the presence of family and friend, but also political figures that have met Radu Campeanu and who wished to bid farewell to him – Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, National Liberal Party (PNL) chair Alina Gorghiu, Liberals Florin Alexe, Mihai Voicu, Gigel Stirbu, Teodor Atanasiu, Dan Motreanu, Ludovic Orban, Cristian Busoi, as well as Norica Nicolai and historian Dinu Zamfirescu.

At the end of the religious service, Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, PNL chair Alina Gorghiu and historian Dinu Zamfirescu delivered eulogies.

The event was not lacking in incidents, as one young serviceman fell ill in the chapel and was removed by his colleagues.

Radu Campeanu lain in repose at the Senate on Saturday

The coffin carrying the body of late Liberal senator Radu Campeanu was lain in repose, on Saturday morning, in the central hall of the Senate.

The tricolour-draped coffin was adorned by memorial flower wreaths laid by public figures, among them being Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and former head of state Ion Iliescu.

In the afternoon, the coffin was lain in repose at the Grand Chapel of the Bellu Cemetery.

Senate Speaker Tariceanu: Radu Campeanu had courage to believe political leader must decide direction

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that Radu Campeanu had the courage to believe that a political leader must “decide the direction to be followed”.

The Senate Speaker laid a wreath of flowers, on Saturday, at the bier of Radu Campeanu.

“It is interesting to say, for the civilized manner in which he led meetings, for the capacity to listen to others, to give them the possibility to express their ideas, to sum it up in the end and, not lastly, like a true leader, to finally say what he believes, not to try, as it happens often today from some political leaders, to ride the wave. He had the courage to believe that a political leader must decide the direction to be followed,” said Tariceanu.

He recalled that he had the privilege of observing Radu Campeanu’s return from exile and to be part of the team led by him.

“I am living a moment of sadness and regret as Radu Campeanu was the man who, together with other old liberal militants, relit the torch of the PNL [National Liberal Party] and of liberalism in Romania after 1990. I had the privilege of observing Radu Campeanu’s return from exile and to join him, together with my colleagues, in forming a team that has restored liberalism to Romania. What is most important in what regards Radu Campeanu is the way in which he proved to us all what it means to be a man living with the force of his own convictions, with dignity and to show that, after so much suffering in prison, in forced domicile and in exile, the love for the country and the people was not lost. He was a man for which patriotism was not a byline, it was a matter that he lived each and every moment and that he tried to instill in those around him,” Tariceanu said.

The Senate Speaker evidenced the courage that Radu Campeanu had in militating for Euro-Atlantic values, in a moment in which Romanian society was hostile to this objective that Romania later achieved.

“His merit, not only in the construction of the PNL but in promoting ideas for democracy and freedom, is uncontestable. When almost an entire society was against, if not hostile, the necessity of bringing Romania closer to Euro-Atlantic values, he had the courage to speak loud and clear of this major objective that Romania later reached. It is not very simple to go against the current and have in such moments the courage to overcome the hardships that Romania faced and militate for what you believe is best for your country. Many Romanians, myself included, will bear eternal gratitude,” Tariceanu added.

Presidential adviser Muraru: Radu Campeanu – true voice of Romanian liberalism after 1990

Presidential adviser Andrei Muraru has laid, on Saturday, a wreath of flowers at the bier of Liberal leader Radu Campeanu, and conveyed a message of condolence on behalf of President Klaus Iohannis.

“I came today to bear the homage of the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, to convey his condolences to the grieving family for the one who was an authentic personality of the PNL [National Liberal Party], who brought a thorough contribution to the reconstruction of the party, and who was a true voice of Romanian liberalism after 1990. The first chairman of this party who managed to impose a certain atmosphere in the bitter 90s,” Andrei Muraru said.

Asked if the Presidential Administration considered offering a post-mortem decoration to Radu Campeanu, the presidential adviser answered: “The liberal leader is an authentic personality and value of post-1989 Romanian history and is appreciated at his entire value and I believe these things have been truly shown in the past 25 years.”

Ion Iliescu about Radu Campeanu:Reciprocal esteem, respect and friendship relationship was established between us

Former President Ion Iliescu has stated, on Saturday, that between himself and late Liberal leader Radu Campeanu there was a relationship of reciprocal esteem, respect and friendship.

The former head of state laid a wreath of flowers at the bier of Radu Campeanu.

Evoking the start of the 90s, Iliescu said that he contributed, together with Radu Campeanu, to “the construction of a political structure adequate to the times.”

“I wanted to express some warm thoughts towards Mr. Campeanu, with which I had a collaboration that we both appreciated. We met in January 1990, we contributed together to the construction of a political structure adequate to the times, when the explosion of political parties appeared. After the decree-law of 31 December [regarding the establishment of parties], on 1 February there were already 30 parties established. Then we had a first meeting with the chairmen of the first 30 parties and we established the CPUN [Provisional Council of National Union]. It was an appropriate invention for the times. Mr. Campeanu was Vicepresident of this institution,” Iliescu said.

He emphasized that he had a relationship of reciprocal respect with Radu Campeanu, including the period in which the latter was Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

“It was the period in which we collaborated directly and I believe that in our history, of building the new Romanian democracy, it was like a school for all of us who participated and were part of this institution, but also for the country, because the most interesting spectacles took place in CPUN debates. These debates were televised and the people, in the evening, stayed in front of the TV to watch the show. It was an interesting period and a political school for all of us. Later, he was elected to the Senate, he was Deputy Speaker of the Senate, we had direct contact, so we met, we appreciated each other and a relationship of real friendship and reciprocal esteem remained,” Iliescu added.

Asked of the electoral campaign of 1990, Iliescu said that it was the most beautiful political debate of candidates for the presidency.

“I believe it was the most beautiful electoral campaign, and the most beautiful political debate of candidates for the supreme position in the state, with Mr. Campeanu and Mr. Ratiu. I remember, Razvan Theodorescu was moderating, together with Victor Ionescu and Emanuel Valeriu. They moderated and we had two hours scheduled, but at the request of the spectators, the debate went on until midnight. It will remain, I believe, in history. It was the first time the people saw something like this. A free debate, of three candidates for the country’s presidency. It was a show and a political school for us but also for the citizens. Thus, I lived a common history with Mr. Campeanu and that is why, between us there was a reciprocal esteem, respect and friendship relationship,” Iliescu said.

***

Liberal Radu Anton Campeanu was born on February 28, 1922, in Bucharest.

He graduated the Law School and Economic Sciences in Bucharest (1945). Radu Campeanu was the chairman of the National Liberal University Youth and the leader of the students’ committee on the organisaiton of the last great anti-communist protest of November 8, 1945 – initiated and headed by students. In the period 1947-1956 he was a political prisoner.

After the release from prison, he worked in constructions in Bucharest. Through his family from France and Switzerland demarches’, he left for Paris in exile, where he obtained political asylum on July 30,1973. There he worked with two big construction companies.

Back in Romania, on January 5, 1990, he re-established the National Liberal Party (PNL), and the next day he was elected secretary general of this political formation.

In the period March 31, 1990 – February 28, 1993, he was PNL chairman, and between Feb 9 – May 11, 1990, deputy chairman of the Provisional Council of National Union (CPUN).

He ran for Romania’s president on PNL rolls in the elections of May 20, 1990, obtaining 10.64 percent of the valid votes. In the parliamentary elections of May 20, 1990, he was elected Senator of Bucharest (until October 14, 1992) and between June 9, 1990 and October 14, 1992 he was Senate Deputy Speaker.

On November 3, 1996, he ran again for Romania’s president, on the rolls of the Liberal Ecologist National Alliance, obtaining 0.5 percent of the valid votes.