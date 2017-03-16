Liberal MP accuses: PSD and ALDE copy-pasted PNL’s amendment on hiking of local elected officials’ salaries

PNL Lower Chamber lawmaker Florin Roman stated on Wednesday that PSD and ALDE “copy-pasted” the amendment filed by the Liberals, which stipulated the hiking of the local elected officials’ salaries by 30 percent, adding that PNL supports the amendment but condemns the “practices” of the parliamentary majority.

“I’ve noticed, with surprise, that PSD, ALDE and UDMR MPs have copy-pasted the amendment that 12 fellow Liberal MPs and I filed, as early as February 27, to the bill approving government emergency ordinance no.2/2017 on certain fiscal-budgetary measures, an amendment which asked for the hiking of the indemnities of local elected officials by 30 percent,” PNL’s Florin Roman points out in a press statement remitted to Mediafax.

The amendment filed by PNL stipulated the hiking of local elected officials’ salaries starting on March 1st, while PSD, ALDE and UDMR propose the date of April 1st, the Liberal states.

“By waiver from the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance no.9/2017 on some budgetary measures for 2017, the proroguing of some deadlines, as well as the amending and supplementation of some legislative acts, starting on 1 March 2017 the gross level of main salaries/indemnities earned by personnel holding elected public offices within local public authority bodies – namely mayors, deputy mayors, county council chairmen and deputy chairmen – is hiked by 30 percent in contrast to the level offered in February 2017,” the amendment filed by PNL reads.

Florin Roman points out that PNL’s amendment was not introduced in the normal circuit of debates within the Lower Chamber’s Labour and Budget-Finances Committees, PSD’s representatives “simply” pocketing the Liberals’ idea.

“PNL will continue to support this amendment and will vote in favour of hiking the local elected officials’ indemnities by 30 percent, because we consider that’s how an inequity is fixed. However, we firmly condemn the way in which the representatives of PSD, ALDE and UDMR pocketed our amendment and presented it as if it was their initiative. These practices do not honour the three parties or parliamentary activity,” Florin Roman pointed out.

PSD, ALDE and UDMR file amendment to hike local elected officials’ indemnities by 30 pc

The parliamentary groups of PSD, ALDE and UDMR have filed an amendment to the bill approving government emergency ordinance no.2/2017 on some fiscal-budgetary measures. The amendment would hike by 30 percent the indemnities of local elected official – mayors, deputy mayors, county council chairmen and deputy chairmen.

“The parliamentary groups of PSD, ALDE and UDMR have proposed that the Labour and Social Protection Committee should hike by 30 percent the indemnities of local elected officials, mayors, deputy mayors, county council chairmen and deputy chairmen. Thus, the amendment filed to the bill approving government emergency ordinance no.2/2017 on some fiscal-budgetary measures and the amending and supplementation of some legislative acts, stipulates the hiking of salaries/indemnities of the personnel that holds public offices at the level of local public authorities,” reads a press statement released by Marcel Ciolacu, leader of PSD Lower Chamber MPs.

According to the Social Democrat, “the ordinance’s initial text excluded local elected officials from hikes.”

“By waiver from the provisions of Article 1, Paragraph 1 of Government Emergency Ordinance no.9/2017 on some budgetary measures for 2017, the proroguing of some deadlines, as well as the amending and supplementation of some legislative acts, starting with the date on which the bill approving the current emergency ordinance comes into force, the gross level of main salaries/indemnities earned by personnel holding elected public offices within local public authority bodies – namely mayors, deputy mayors, county council chairmen and deputy chairmen – is hiked by 30 percent,” the filed amendment reads.

Marcel Ciolacu also pointed out that “the amendment will limit the cases in which some civil servants have salary incomes superior to those of the mayor, deputy mayor, county council chairman and deputy chairman despite having a significantly inferior responsibility.”

Deputy PM Shhaideh: A 30 percent rise in local elect pay, no major impact upon finances

The pay rise for the local elect will have no major impact upon the national finances, on Tuesday told a press conference in northeastern Iasi, the Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds.

When asked by the media whether the Romanian economy could support the amendment lodged to the Government on a 30 percent pay rise of the presidents of County Councils and mayors, she answered that she didn’t believe the said increase would have a major impact upon the national finances.

“So, we are talking about the wages of the local elect and of an amendment to the Ordinance 2/2017, where the local authorities’ pay were risen by 20 percent and the ones in culture by 50 percent. Should the amendment is a amendment proposed at the Parliament level, then we’ll calculate the impact, yet we consider if I’m allowed to, there are 41 County Councils’ heads and 3,200 mayors, we don’t believe the cost will have a major impact upon the national finances,” specified Sevil Shhaideh, on a visit Tuesday to Iasi City for a meeting with the county’s mayors.