Liberal senior Radu Campeanu died on Wednesday at the age of 94.

“We sadly announce that Liberal senior Radu Campeanu passed away today. He remains in our hearts as the first party chairman after 1989, the one who re-established the National Liberal Party (PNL) after the dreadful communist period and the years of imprisonment as a political prisoner. We are all by the side of the mourning family,” reads a message posted on the National Liberal Party’s Facebook page.