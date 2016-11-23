Lidl inaugurates greenest store in its portfolio

German retailer Lidl will open its 25th store in Bucharest, on November 24. The store, located on 58A Alexandru Serbanescu street, has a surface area of 1,400 square metres and a 120-spot parking lot. Thirty new jobs have been created as a result.

The first Lidl store in Aviatiei area is built in collaboration with Skanska Romania and respects the latest energy sustainability and efficiency standards. Modern solutions and technologies were used in the construction process, and the project’s performances will be measured in line with United Kingdom’s Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM).

The store has solar panels which have the capacity to produce up to 100 percent of the energy needed. To save energy and protect the environment, the store also has light wells that allow natural light to reach the store, as well as an LED-based lighting system with movement sensors. Another system captures rainwater and uses it for the toilets.

“Ever since we entered the Romanian market, we wanted to be as close as possible to our clients and to offer them quality products at the best prices. Hence, we seek to constantly optimise the store format and to implement technology in line with our steps toward sustainability, a trend we also encourage our clients to adopt. For instance, this store is equipped with 5 charging stations for electric cars, one of which is for fast charging, as well as a roofed parking lot for bicycles. We are encouraging the use of means of transport with low carbon dioxide emissions and the protection of the environment,” said Sergiu Fala, National Expansion and Central Services Director, member of Lidl Romania’s Board.

Out of the desire to offer employees an optimal working place, the new store features a relaxation area, with preponderantly natural lighting, a terrace with retractable roof and a locker room with showers.

“We considered this project innovative and complex, a project in which we had the opportunity to use one of the most advanced solutions in the construction domain. We are glad we had the chance to collaborate with Lidl Romania, with which we share the same vision on building sustainably and in secure conditions,” Skanska Construction Romania and Hungary President Richard Burleigh said.

Lidl continues its expansion on our market, planning to reach 300 stores in the future, as Sergiu Fala revealed in a press conference. He added: “There is development potential, and a rhythm of 10-15 stores per year creates the premises of sustainable development at local level.”