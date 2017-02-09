Litoral – Delta Dunarii Association: Romania promotes seaside at the International Tourism Exhibition in Israel

Romania has attended in the period 7 – 8 February, the International Tourism Exhibition IMTM in Tel Aviv, for promoting tourist destinations like Mamaia, Satul de Vacanta or the Danube Delta. Estimations show that, in 2017, the number of Israeli tourists to arrive on the Romanian coast will exceed 8,000 persons, the representatives of the Litoral – Delta Dunarii Association (ALDD) announced on Tuesday in a press release.

According to the data of Association, in 2016, approximately 7,000 Israeli tourists visited Romanian seaside, especially Mamaia, Navodari and Eforie resorts.

“Following a successful project in 2015, where the Litoral – Delta Dunarii Association stated in an independent manner through an advertising campaign promoting the Mamaia resort by using five private radio broadcasters in Israel, in 2015, 4,500 Israeli tourists reached the seaside, and in 2016 approximately 7,000 Israeli tourists had three charter flights/week and visited the Mamaia, Navodari and Eforie resorts,” stated the head of the Litoral – Delta Dunarii Association, Corina Martin.

She mentioned, also that, for 2017, the number of tourists from Israel could exceed 8,000 due to the additional weekly charter flights.

“We continue the effort of the Litoral – Delta Dunarii Association for increasing the number of Israeli tourists on the Romanian seaside and Danube Delta. As a first, we announce that, in the summer of 2017, we will reach 4 flights/week and estimate 8,000 Israeli tourists this summer at the seaside. We succeeded to extend the number of resorts found in the offer of Israeli tour-operator Meshek Wings, so that, from this summer, we refer to Mamaia, Navodari, Eforie, Neptun and Costinesti. Our success on the Israeli market is exclusively due to the promoting campaign of the Litoral – Delta Dunarii Association, together with Meshek Wings tour-operator, Blue Air airline company, to whom I thank for trust. Likewise, we are confident that the Ministry of Tourism will support our efforts,” Martin underscored.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Romania is present with 24 companies at the International Tourism Exhibition in Israel, on which occasion our country’s tourism potential in the spa, medical and business area will be promoted.

On the first day of the exhibition, the Ministry, together with the Romanian Embassy in Israel, have organized a presentation about Romania, entitled “Explore Romania! Explore the Garden of Carpathians!’.

Romania exhibited one of the largest stands at the edition of this year of exhibition in Israel, with an area of 100 square meters, with 24 Romanian companies, county councils and associations promoting the potential of the tourism market.

The data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) emphasize the fact that Israel ranks second in the chart of countries that provided the most tourists in Romania, 251,900 persons, after Germany (281,700 tourists), and ahead of Italy (233,800 tourists). On the fourth place there is France (145,600), and on the fifth place there is the United Kingdom, 140,600 tourists.