Liviu Dragnea: I’ve seen such a disinformation machine only at the Revolution. Klaus Iohannis is the moral author of the violence

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea stated on Thursday that there’s a campaign of lie and disinformation, about which he said that “I would have also get out in the street outraged, if I would have sit at TV in the last days, without seeing the Constitutional Court’s decision and the reasoning, without seeing what the Government has adopted”.

“I’d like to say a few things about this campaign of lie and disinformation practiced in the last days. I heard Olguta Vasilescu last evening saying something totally true. I would have also get out in the street outraged, if I would have sit at TV in the last days, without seeing the Constitutional Court’s decision and the reasoning, without seeing what the Government has adopted. I’ve seen such a disinformation machine only t the Revolution and after the Revolution. And there have also been cases when this professional disinformation system has been used in Romania” Dragnea stated.

“I saw the same disinformation machine at the Revolution” Dragnea added.

“Iohannis is the moral author of the violence of the last night”

PSD President Liviu Dragnea accuses the Head of State Klaus Iohannis of being “the moral author” of the violene of last night in Victoriei Square.

Liviu Dragnea said that he has “all the respect” for the protesters who came out in the street to expresss their opinion, a right that they earned at the Revolution”.

“It’s important that these opinions are expressed without violence. I don’t think that the situation of the last evening is what those who came out in the street to express their opinion wanted. People have to delimit of those groups” Liviu Dragnea stated.

“I don’t know in whose sick mind this plan was designed, to have violence and damages. I hope that MAI and the Prosecutor will find out who designed, organized and paid the actions of the last night. I want to congratulate the interior Minister, the gendarmerie and the other structures who acted exemplary” he said.

Liviu Dragnea contradicted President Klaus Iohannis, who said on Thursday that the Interior Ministry and the Gendarmerie didn’t act on time to stop the violent groups, although they knew that they will be present in the middle of the protesters.

He gave the example of a gendarme who was injured, but he didn’t want to be taken to a hospital, and tonight “he will probably be there on crutches”.

“In my opinion, the Romanian President is the moral author of the violence of last night” Liviu Dragnea also stated.

“Any attempt to undermine Gov’t activity – a shot at thwarting rule of law in Romania”

Any attempt to undermine the Government’s activity is a shot at thwarting the rule of law in Romania, “by more or less legal means,” said the Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea.

He announced that the members of the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) on Thursday gave a confidence vote to the government headed by Sorin Grindeanu.

“PSD is a party that has won the [11 December] election correctly, through a massive vote. During this month of ruling, the Government exercised its power legitimately, based on the vote it has received in Parliament, and indirectly based on the vote it has received from the citizens in the spirit and letter of the Constitution. The Government and the parties backing it are further determined to exercise both the executive and the legislative power they have been trusted with by the citizens. We find that any attempt to undermine the Government’s activity is a shot at thwarting the rule of law in Romania through more or less legal means. There was also a confidence vote for the Government – the unanimous support for the government headed by Sorin Grindeanu was reconfirmed,” said Dragnea at the end of the PSD’s CExN meeting.

He voiced hope that the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office will find out “who engineered, organized and paid the violent actions” on Wednesday night in Victoriei Square.

PSD leader claims ordinance on justice does not stop his trial, intellectual forgery stays

The leader of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, declared on Thursday that the ordinance amending the Criminal Codes does not put a stop to the trial he is involved in, because the intellectual forgery accusation remains.

He claimed that in the last days, a “misinformation campaign” has been taking place regarding this issue.

“The Ordinance that was given for certain political leaders, for a gang of politicians, as President Iohannis called them – I am saying in all sincerity and responsibility – after the ordinance had already been published, sitting with my lawyers I had the confirmation of what I had suspected: this ordinance does not put a halt to the trial I am involved in, for a very simple reason. Based on a 100 percent false testimony, squeezed out of a lady already indicted of bribery, a statement contradicted by other witnesses, I am accused of instigation to abuse of office and instigation to intellectual forgery. The intellectual forgery remains. I do not expect, nor do I ask for leniency from no one, neither the Government, Parliament, nor the Head of the State,” stated Dragnea, at the end of the CExN reunion of PSD.

Liviu Dragnea announced that PSD will not call people on the street

President Liviu Dragnea also stated that PSD will not call people on the street, but instead of this, it will begi collecting signatures to show which is the support for PSD.

“We will not call one million people on the street, because we don’t want a war between Romanians. Instead of this, we wil begin collecting signatures to show the support we have.

I heard that President Klaus Iohannis want to call us to consultations next week. Couldn’t he renounce at least at this weekend? Sometimes, things could be done much more quickly” Liviu Dragnea stated.

“We don’t plan to suspend Iohannis”

Asked if he takes into account to suspend President Iohannis, the President of the Deputies’ Chamber and of PSD, Liviu Dragnea, answered negatively.

“We don’t plan to suspend Klaus Iohannis. We want to bring peace I the country, but it seems that peace is not wanted. I wanted to avoid referring to this false statement of the President (e.n. – President said that Liviu Dragnea is the one who designed the laws related to the judiciary). I had no discussion with the Justice Minister about these laws. He requested from us to have the whole freedom to decide which the State Secretaries at the Ministry are, not to be politicians. I told him I will make sure that nobody from inside the party will try to influence him” Liviu Dragnea stated.

“Law of magistrates’ responsibility to protect from influences – relentless objective”

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, at rule), Liviu Dragnea declared that a fundamental objective, which he assumes even with the price of his freedom, is that of a law of the magistrates’ responsibility that would protect them from the “influence of any institution or individuals, whatever the quality of that person.”

“There was much talk during the campaign about our position regarding the Law of the magistrates’ responsibility. I said then, I am saying it now, if a draft law that really takes this into consideration, that clarifies it, is drawn up, I will personally agree with it, in only one situation, if this draft law will manage to protect judges in Romania from the influence of any institution or individuals, regardless of that person’s status. It’s one of my fundamental goals that I will not back down from, not even with the price of my freedom. Until the time the judges in Romania are not sure, us as well, that they can judge only by their own conscience, there won’t be a 100% confidence in justice and there will not appear so many discussions and disclosures about this system, ” Dragnea stated on Thursday, in a press conference held alongside Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.