Liviu Dragnea: PSD proposes that President Iohannis consults political parties for joint vision on Europe’s future

Social Democratic Party President Liviu Dragnea proposes that Head of State Klaus Iohannis should initiate consultations with the political parties, in the offing of Romania’s participation in the debates on Europe’s future, in view of establishing a joint vision that would be promoted in a unitary manner abroad, on all political and diplomatic levels.

“Romania must adopt a firm position against a multi-speed Europe. PSD considers that Romania must express a firm position in favour of upholding the principle of equality among Members of the European Union and categorically reject any scenario regarding a multi-speed Europe or a European Union of concentric circles. In PSD’s opinion, defining Romania’s clear, unitary position in relation to Europe’s current situation must become a joint objective that brings together the entire Romanian political class. Consequently, in the offing of Romania’s participation in the debates related to Europe’s future, PSD proposes that President Klaus Iohannis initiates the consultation of political parties in order to establish a joint vision to be promoted in a unitary manner abroad, on all political and diplomatic levels,” states the Social-Democratic leader, Liviu Dragnea, quoted in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

He pointed out the importance of establishing, during the consultations, a permanent working mechanism with the representatives of all parliamentary parties and of the Presidential Administration, whose objective would be to harmonise the political approach abroad, in the sense of upholding Romania’s national interest in relation to the European institutions.

Dragnea offered assurances that PSD supports political consensus regarding Romania’s national interest within the European Union.

Raluca Turcan: Dragnea, last in position to invite himself at Cotroceni; Romania’s position, clarified

National Liberal Party (PNL) Interim President Raluca Turcan stated on Thursday that Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu are the last persons in the position to invite themselves at consultations with the Head of State in regard to the EU situation, telling the PSD leader that he should adopt a European behaviour and “take a step back.”

“Liviu Dragnea is now discovering the European values and Romania’s interests. A bit too late, if we consider his latest actions which have contradicted precisely these values, the rule of law, equality before the law and the consolidation of democratic institutions being among them,” PNL Interim President Raluca Turcan stated in a communique remitted to MEDIAFAX.

Raluca Turcan suggested Liviu Dragnea should adopt a political behaviour that is in the European spirit: “he should do what any other Western politician does when convicted, he should step back until rehabilitation.”

Liviu Dragnea should read President Iohannis’s statements and should ask his European Parliament colleagues if Romania’s stance is not clear to him, Turcan said.

“If Romania’s stance is not clear to Mr Dragnea, I invite him to consult the press reports concerning the official positions expressed by President Klaus Iohannis, who very clearly and firmly pleaded for a Europe with equal partners, without “several speeds” or “concentric circles.” Likewise, he should do well to ask his colleagues from the European Parliament about the positions that were expressed just as clearly by Romania’s MEPs,” PNL’s interim president says.

Turcan stated that by doing this Liviu Dragnea would notice he is the last person, alongside Calin Popescu Tariceanu, in the position to invite himself at the Cotroceni Palace for consultations on Romania’s position within the EU.

“In the end, he will notice he is the last person, alongside Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who could invite himself at consultations with the Head of State on a topic that is already clarified,” Raluca Turcan claimed.