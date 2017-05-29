Liviu Dragnea to Sorin Grindeanu: There are famous games in which 3-0 didn’t cut it. This isn’t the approach

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea pointed out last Thursday that Sorin Grindeanu’s statement – wondering about the logic of a Government reshuffle at a time when the score is 3-0 in the 15th minute of the game – was not good, emphasising that there are famous games in which teams did not qualify despite having 3-0 leads and that this is not the right approach.

“There are delays (in implementation of the governing platform – editor’s note) in certain domains. We’ll see in the following period. Both Mr Tariceanu and I have started to work seriously and to conduct a very thorough analysis of each measure that was implemented, that wasn’t implemented, the reason for the delays, because the effects may appear later and we want to prevent [that],” Dragnea stated on RomaniaTV.

“I hope we’ll finalise this analysis next week, because based on it we’ll politically decide what measures must be taken, if measures have to be taken regarding the composition of the Government, the improvement of the act of governance, public relations,” Dragnea added.

Asked for his comment on the statement made by Premier Grindeanu, who was wondering what is the logic in making substitutions if you have a 3-0 lead in the 15th minute of the first half of the game, Dragne said that the statement was not good.

“In general, I avoid commenting what the Premier says. I avoid that; I’m a bit older than he is, maybe I have a different authority too… I don’t believe it was a good statement because a counter-statement can be made immediately,” Dragnea said.

“There are famous games in which 3-0 didn’t cut it, they didn’t qualify. If you lost 4-0 [in the first leg game], 3-0 doesn’t cut it. You can have 3-0 now but it’s 4-3 [on aggregate] for the other team. This isn’t the approach. Any alarm signal anyone gives you, in good faith, must be treated with a lot of seriousness and respect,” Dragnea emphasised.

“Tariceanu and I will officially write Juncker asking him for explanations on European Commission’s attitude”

At the same time, Dragnea also announced that he talked with Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and this week they will jointly write European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to officially ask him for explanations on the Commission’s attitude toward Romania.

“I talked with Mr Tariceanu too, next week I want us to send President Juncker an official letter asking for explanations as to why the European Commission has such attitudes, because such attitudes can only have one reason: to sow distrust in the governing platform in order for foreign investments to be lower,” Dragnea stated on RomaniaTV.

“At present, there is no economic indicator that would generate real concern on the part of the European Commission or the IMF. So then one wonders: could this be the intent, for Romania to be stopped?” Dragnea added.

Dragnea thus reacted to the warnings and recommendations that both the European Commission and the IMF have recently issued regarding the overshooting of the budget deficit target.