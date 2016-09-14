Liviu Dragnea: Victor Ponta is working within PSD, is PSD member, will be on our lists

Victor Ponta went to the Social Democratic Party headquarters on Monday, where he met PSD President Liviu Dragnea. After the meeting, Liviu Dragnea stated that Victor Ponta will be on PSD’s lists in the parliamentary elections and will handle the financial side of the governing platform.

Victor Ponta stated on Monday, at the end of his meeting with Liviu Dragnea, that he will work on the party’s governing platform and will handle something that he “handled very well, namely the Romanians’ money.”

“Liviu Dragnea has asked me to handle something that I believe I know how to handle and I handled very well, namely the Romanians’ money. I also know very well what the IMF, European Commission, World Bank and deficit means,” Victor Ponta said.

Following the talks, Liviu Dragnea announced that ex-Premier Victor Ponta remains on PSD’s lists in the parliamentary elections and this is a closed topic.

“I’ve demanded him what I’m demanding myself too – to work together and with the rest of our colleagues for Romania, just like we always did. And he is working within PSD, he is a PSD member, he will be on our lists. I said it yesterday too, I don’t know how much clearer I could do it today too. From my point of view, and his point of view, this is a closed topic. We do not have special demands on someone, but we have distributed the party tasks between ourselves, just like we permanently did. And the fact that he will coordinate the financial side gives me a lot of peace of mind and confidence, in what concerns both the governing platform’s content from this standpoint and the Romanians’ chance to better understand what we want to do,” Liviu Dragnea said, being quoted by Agerpres.

He stated once again that in the three months left before the parliamentary elections there will be no talk about offices.

“I believe people are more interested in what we are doing for them. (…) We are giving our opponents, who lack governing platforms, the chance to start talks centred on persons,” Liviu Dragnea argued.

Dragnea confirms old talks on possible PSD-PNL Government

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea has confirmed that within his party there were talks, at the initiative of some party branch leaders, on a possible PSD-PNL Government after the parliamentary elections, however the conclusion was that one cannot trust the Liberals to form a joint Government.

“I admit that, at some point early this year, several colleagues from party branches said maybe there is the need for a solid Government,” Liviu Dragnea said, answering a question about the possibility of forming a PSD-PNL Government after the elections.

According to the PSD President, the conclusion of the talks was that the Social Democrats can no longer trust governing alongside the Liberals and the former Democrat Liberals. “I cannot trust PNL. Maybe we are mean, maybe we are crazy, but you cannot trust them,” Dragnea said, being quoted by news.ro.

He said that President Iohannis will not be able to force the formation of such a wide-coalition Government either. “The Romanian President should be satisfied with a stable majority being formed in our country. The world is at boiling point, the world and Europe are reordering. If we talk openly, in contrast to 10 years ago not all of our neighbours are oriented toward the West,” Dragnea said, referring to the regional situation.

In what concerns President Iohannis’s statement that Romania needs a political Government after the elections, Dragnea said that this idea was forced on him by the way the current Government is perceived by the population. “Maybe he finally saw what the Romanians’ perception of the “sensational” efficiency of the technocrat Government is. (…) How long could one continue talking about technocrats? It’s an experiment that can no longer continue,” Liviu Dragnea concluded.

A political Government will be formed after the parliamentary elections, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday, emphasising that the technocrat Government led by Dacian Ciolos was just a stopgap solution. Likewise, the Head of State pointed out that it “would not be wrong” if some members of the Ciolos Cabinet were to want to run in the elections.

“The discussion about a technocrat prime minister and a political prime minister… I can tell you my opinion very simply and very clearly: a country must have a political government. It is very simple,” the President said.

According to him, the current technocrat government was a stopgap solution, for a limited period of time.

“The fact that during the crisis period we proposed a person with no political affiliations – and you remember that I asked Mr Ciolos at the time to propose a politically independent government, namely a technocrat government – was a solution for a limited period of time. I believe that after the elections we cannot talk about anything else but a political government,” the Head of State pointed out.

Referring to the possibility that Ciolos Government ministers could run in the elections, Iohannis said that it “wouldn’t be wrong” for some of them to want to enter politics following their experience in the Government.

“New people could come from the Government too, without me having anyone in mind in particular, but theoretically one can imagine that certain persons, who have become maybe more visible or more interested in politics given the offices held, could decide to enter politics. That wouldn’t be wrong,” the Head of State explained.

Likewise, Klaus Iohannis emphasised that he talked as early as last year about the need for political parties to open up and for “new people” to appear on the political scene.