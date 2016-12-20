Liviu Dragnea’s response to Liberals’ overture to invalidate his MP mandate: PSD can demand same for some PNL mandates too

PSD President Liviu Dragnea claims he is wondering whether the claims that “the establishment is frightened” of his possible rise because he would “cut off some tentacles” could be true, Agerpres informs. He says PNL’s potential request to have his mandate as Lower Chamber member invalidated is groundless. And that PSD could do the same thing: demand the invalidation of some PNL MPs’ mandates.

“I was very often asked whether I intend to initiate the impeachment of the president. I always said that it is not my objective. On the other hand, I see the other side (PNL, PMP, USR – editor’s note) – their ideas are not theirs – doesn’t even want me to be a Lower Chamber MP. Why don’t they draft a law saying I can no longer use the name Liviu Dragnea? Or a law that says I should disappear? And, the ridiculousness of the situation aside – and I see these people continue to make themselves look ridiculous, not being aware that they are dropping even more in the way they are perceived, in terms of confidence -, in essence this issue does not exist,” Liviu Dragnea stated in a television interview.

According to him, the new Parliament’s validation commission verifies two things – whether each elected MP observed the eligibility conditions and whether in these elections the MP was convicted for electoral fraud or for breaking the electoral legislation.

“And that’s not the case. Apart from the fact that I was convicted in that “super-fair” trial for allegedly breaking the personal data protection law, and for allegedly providing PSD with undue benefits in the form of voter turnout by doing so. But, apart from this, I’m starting to seriously wonder, and I’m saying it in all sincerity, what lies behind these attitudes. Could the people who have started to say things be right? That the establishment is frightened of my potential rise, of my potential presence at the helm of the Government or simply of my potential presence within Parliament, as party president, because I would cut off some tentacles? Or could the people from the current Government structures – who have started to send me signals that rather incorrect things were done by this Government and there is significant fear they would surface – be right. I don’t know whether they will surface or not, but I’m starting to seriously ask myself these questions, because already there is no longer political logic in these actions and honestly I see no sign of discussion about Romania’s future,” the PSD leader said.

Liviu Dragnea added that during this whole campaign he tried to have an “honest and fair and very transparent and consistent” attitude and discourse, and pointed out that very significant public pressure has been put on him.

“I confess that after the elections and up until this moment, and I don’t know when it will end, very significant public pressure has been put on me, by people who voted for us and who are backing us, and it is indeed generated also by the raking up of painful memories from the referendum of 2012, back when 7.4 million Romanians voted and a Constitutional Court erratum simply cancelled the vote, without any hesitation. In these conditions, I’m trying very much to maintain balance and I hope I will succeed, because what I was interested in when I took over PSD’s leadership was one thing – Romania. The governance platform I authored, I hope to convince my party colleague from Gorj too that I authored the governance platform, I authored it having as a goal Romania’s sustainable economic growth and social justice. At the same time, I don’t intend to start any political war, any useless conflict. I would also like the other side to have the same kind of approach. Unfortunately, I’m still waiting for this,” the PSD President said.

Ombudsman: Decision on Art. 2 of Law 90/2001 after new Gov’t is invested in office

The Ombudsman’s decision on the constitutionality of Article 2 of Law 90/2001, which bans persons with criminal convictions from holding positions in the Government, will be taken after the new ruling line-up is invested in office.

The Ombudsman informs in a release having received in the past days several petitions regarding Art. 2 of Law No. 90/2001, and having noticed that the subject has triggered political debate in the public space.

“In this context, the Ombudsman specifies that the decision on the constitutionality of Art. 2 of Law No. 90/2001 will be reached after the completion of the political and institutional process for the future Government’s investment in office,” reads the release.

On December 13 Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea announced that the institution would decide “in a day or two” whether to take ex-officio action as regards Law No. 90/2001 on the Government’s organization, and that he wants the aspects related to this piece of legislation to be settled directly by the institutions stipulated by the Constitution.