Liviu Dragnea’s trial in which he is judged for incitement to abuse of office, resumed from scratch . The President of the panel was changed

The retirement of a single judge caused at least two important trials to be resumed from scratch. The first one id the trial in which the Senate’s Speaker is judged for false testimony. The second one is the so-called “Liviu Dragnea-Bombonica Prodana” trial. PSD Chairman who is also the Deputies’ Chamber Speaker, and his ex-wife, are accused that they have developed a system by which the activists from PSD Teleorman were illegally paid from the money of the disadvantaged children. The cases of other politicians could also be resumed.

The retirement of the magistrate could also affect the causes of other politicians. They are the former ministers Gabriel Oprea and Dan Sova, whose trials are judged by panels in which the magistrate to be retired at the end of October is part.

Two cases in which the two politicians are judged have hearings at the High Court of Cassation and Justice approximately two weeks from now. The same panels were analyzing these cases on the merits, too. They include Ana-Maria Dascalu, the judge who announced her retirement, and the magistrate that replaced her in the panel judging Liviu Dragnea’s case will also replace her in the other cases.

The trial in which PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea is judged for incitement to abuse of office will be resumed from scratch, after the President of the panel has been replaced; the next hearing will be on October 3.

“The judges ruling the decision must be the same with those who participated in administering the evidence during the trial. The judicial investigation must be resumed” stated Constantin Epure, the new President of the panel, at the beginning of the hearing.

Both lawyers and the prosecutor attending the hearing agreed the measure ordered by the judge.

All the defendants in the case will be present at the next hearing, set for October 3, according to the decision of the new President of the panel from the Supreme Court.

The President of the panel was changed after judge Ana Maria Dascalu decided to retire.

Liviu Dragnea’s ex-wife, Bombonica Prodana, was also sent to judgement together with him, being accused of abuse of office, as well as Floarea Alesu, who was at that time the Executive Director of the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection in Teleorman, being accused of abuse of office and incitement to intellectual forgery.

The following people are also judged in this case: Ionel Marineci, former head of service at the Child and Family Services Complex, Rodica Milos and Olguta Sefu, at the time of the deeds being Deputy Executive Director of D.G.A.S.P.C. Teleorman, Valentina Marica, former head of the Recovery Complex, Nicusor Gheorghe, former head of the Administrative, patrimony, Technical and Supply Service, Constantin Balaban, who was, at the time of the deeds, the head of the Child and Family Services Complex, Adriana Botorogeanu and Anisa Stoica, who were at the time of the deeds public servants at D.G.A.S.P.C. Teleorman.

According to the prosecutors, “from July 2006 to December 2012, Dragnea Nicolae Liviu, as the President of the Teleorman County Council, namely as the President of the county organization of a political party, intentionally determined the defendant Alesu Floarea, who was at that time the Executive Director of the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection in Teleorman, to breach her office duties by maintaining in position and implicitly paying salary rights for two employees of the same institution. The two persons actually performed their activity at the headquarters of the Teleorman county organization of the political party whose President was the suspect Dragnea Nicolae Liviu, a matter known by the latter”.

Thus, according to DNA, the persons formally hired received the total amount of RON 108,612, for which amount the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection in Teleorman entered the criminal trial as a civil party.

As for Bombonica Prodana, prosecutors say that “from March 3 to August 1, 2008 and from July 3, 2009 to August 1, 2010, as the coordinator of the Child and Family Services Complex and as the head of the Secretariat Service at DGASPC Teleorman, by knowingly breaching her office duties, although she knew that two of her subordinates, hired as referent at the institutions she was leading, did not appear at work and they breached the provisions of their individual labor contract, she didn’t take any action to punish those persons”.