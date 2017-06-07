Lower Chamber adopts salary law in decisive vote

The Lower Chamber adopted the salary bill on Wednesday, in a decisive vote, with 188 votes in favour, 28 against and 47 abstentions.

The bill will next go to the Romanian President for promulgation in case it is not challenged at the Constitutional Court. Nevertheless, USR announced on Tuesday evening, after the adoption of the Lower Chamber’s Labour Committee report on the bill, that it plans to notify the CCR about the salary bill, stating that its impact on the budget is still not known and that the members of Government are “improvising” because they do not know it.

Dragnea at plenary meeting: I apologise the Finance Minister isn’t here to endorse the salary law; it would’ve been good for the Premier to come too

PSD President Liviu Dragnea apologised on Wednesday, within the Lower Chamber’s plenum, for the fact that Finance Minister Viorel Stefan did not take part in the debates in order to endorse the salary bill, adding that Premier Grindeanu’s presence would have been desirable too.

“The fact that the Finance Minister did not come to Parliament to support this law, despite having time to do so, is a problem. I have the political strength to take responsibility and apologise, as PSD President, that a member of Government who should have been here today hasn’t showed up. It’s a problem we will deal with within, considering that the group leader also took the commitment that the Finance Minister would come here to back the law. It would have been good for the Premier to come too. It’s maybe the most important law this year,” Liviu Dragnea stated after the salary bill was voted.

Dragnea also referred to the accusations levelled by the Opposition. “It’s a law that will make history. I’ve carefully listened to the whole deceitful campaign that sought to misrepresent the meaning and the content of the law. It’s for the first time when a law that hikes the Romanians’ incomes is presented as a bad thing, and [the claim is made] that if salaries are growing they are in fact slumping. Of course, arithmetically it’s very difficult to explain this, but if you have a lot of nerve you can do it,” the PSD President said.

PM Grindeanu: Unified wage law voted in Chamber supported by Government, financial resource exists

The unified wage law submitted to the Lower Chamber is supported by the Government, including with respect to the budget impact of 76 billion lei calculated for 2018, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Wednesday.

“I am telling you, broadly, about what is now probably the number 1 public debate – the pay law – and which today I hope will pass the Lower Chamber, which is the decisive Chamber. The law has passed the Senate, it was granted the vote. Clearly, and yesterday (Tuesday – ed.n.) I had a discussion with the Finance Minister, the 76 billion part, roughly, for next year, is sustainable, because otherwise we would have been as straightforward as possible in saying: No, it is not sustainable,” argued Sorin Grindeanu, during an event dedicated to dialogue with Romanian investors – the “Romanian Capital Forum”.

The premier added that “everything the Government has assumed through positive opinion is sustainable.”

“The form that was adopted yesterday (Tuesday – ed.n) within the Labor Committee, this form of the unified wage law, is upheld by the Government. I say it as directly, frankly and without hesitation as possible. We have the financial resource and we will have it next year to support this unified wage law,” the Prime Minister also affirmed.

LabMin Vasilescu: Phased-in public sector wage rise of 56pct until 2020

The unified wage law provides for a phased-in rise of 56 percent in public sector wages within an envelope of 32 billion lei by 2020 and of 43 billion lei by 2022, Minister of Labor and Social Justice Lia Olguta Vasilescu on Wednesday told the Chamber of Deputies plenary.

“The law is in line with the program approved by the Parliament of Romania and provides for a phased-in increase of public sector wages by 56 percent within a budget envelope of 32 billion lei until 2020 and of 43 billion lei by 2022. At the base of the salary pyramid, the rises are in excess of 100 percent and can be as high as 300 percent, like in the case of Defence, but they are less at the top, where some salaries were so high that the disproportion would have been impossible to correct even at the horizon of 2022,” said Lia Olguta Vasilescu.

According to the Labor Minister, salary rises in the public sector have already begun this year, as 6 billion lei have been earmarked for this purpose, and another 10 billion lei will be allocated next year.

“The share of wages to be trimmed is less than 3 percent – and this as a result of a host of amendments that were accepted by the Committee; many of the amendments referred to the increase of coefficients so that salaries were adjusted, for management positions included. Wage rises have been enforced this year – as my colleague, Mr. Solomon, said – for several categories of public employees: 15 percent for Health and Education; 20 percent for Administration; 50 percent for Culture; 20 percent for Environmental Agencies, Environmental Guards, Consumer Protection Office staff, SMEs, so one cannot say that this law, or the government’s version for it is aimed only at increasing the wages of the dignitaries. These salaries simply increase because they are on a grid assigned to the Local Public Administration and no separation could be done because everybody collecting benefits is on the same grid. But it’s inappropriate to say that the wages of the dignitaries are rising, because I want you to know that the pays of officials at the top of the pyramid, for instance the ministers, the President of Romania, the leaders of the Chambers of Deputies and the Senate, are decreasing,” the Labour Minister said.