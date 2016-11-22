Lower Chamber to vote whether to lift Eugen Bejinariu’s immunity on November 28

The Lower Chamber’s Standing Bureau has forwarded to the Judiciary Commission the National Anticorruption Directorate’s (DNA) request regarding MP Eugen Bejinariu, former secretary general within the Adrian Nastase Government. The commission’s report will be put up for vote within the plenum meeting, on November 28, at 4 p.m., Standing Bureau sources told Mediafax on Tuesday.

According to the regulations, the Judiciary Commission has three days to draft the report that will be put up for vote within the Lower Chamber’s plenum.

Eugen Bejinariu will be able to consult the prosecutor’s report, at the Judiciary Commission, during this period.

The Judiciary Commission’s report will be put up for vote on Monday, November 28, at 4 p.m.

Anticorruption prosecutors are accusing Eugen Bejinariu of committing malfeasance in office, recurrent offence, during his ministerial stint, guilty act through which the civil servant obtained undue benefits for himself or for others.

“Bejinariu Eugen carried out the following actions: He initiated and supported two draft Government decisions (no.1473/11.12.2013 and no.470/01.04.2004) that approved the signing, with Fujitsu Siemens Computers GmbH, of a commercial licencing contract for Microsoft products. Fujitsu Siemens Computers’ capacity as sole distributor of these products was falsely invoked in order to favour this company by avoiding to hold a public tender. He initiated and supported the draft government decision no.1778/21.10.2014, which approved the extension of the commercial licencing contract that the Romanian Government and Fujitsu Siemens Computers GmbH had signed on 15.04,2014, to include Microsoft educational products, without there being a grounded necessity. He signed the commercial licencing contract and the addendum to it, knowing that procurement from a single source was not justified,” reads the DNA request.

Prosecutors claim that a total damage of USD 67 million was thus caused.

Attached to the filed request were the DNA prosecutors’ report as well as a copy of the case file (28 volumes).