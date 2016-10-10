Lucian Ban, an artist acclaimed by New York Times, returns on the Radio Hall’s stage after 10 years

The concert “ELEVATION feat. Lucian Ban” will take place on October 11 at the Radio Hall in Bucharest, presenting the album “Songs from Afar”, where modern jazz meets traditional music of Transylvania.

The prestigious New York Times, very selective regarding the recommendations of events, wrote about the album’s launching concert from New York:

Pianist Lucian Ban has launched his new album Songs from Afar, which honors traditional music of Transylvania, simultaneously pursuing an ideal of modern jazz. His main partner on the album is Mat Maneri (viola), to whom joins saxophonist Abraham Burton, bassist John Hébert and drummer Eric. McPherson.

After no less than 10 years, Lucian Ban returns on the Radio Hall’s stage, and on this occasion he gave an exclusive interview to the organizer, Jazz Syndicate Live Sessions.

You are returning on the Radio Hall’s stage after 10 years. What does it mean to you?

I concerted with Sam Newsome and Global Unity in 2006, I think, at Radio Hall – it’s a pleasure and an honor to return after 10 years with ELEVATION, and I wish to thank to Jazz Sindycate Live Sessions for that – I believe that’s a wonderful thing when Romanian organizers present Romanian musicians in large events.

Tell us about your leaving from Romania and becoming a jazzman in USA

I left Romania in 1999 with a scholarship, to the jazz department of New School University in NYC. I’ve always wanted to go to New York, the city of jazz. I’ve wanted to have the experience of jazz in NYC, to directly discover the authenticity of this music where it was born. In 1998, I sold my apartment from Bucharest and moved to NYC permanently, to study Jazz Composition and Arranging at New School University and to sing along with as many musicians there.

Tell us in few words about working with Elevation and what it means for you in terms of music?

Elevation was born around 2006 at the Kavehaz club in NYC, where I met Abraham Burton through a colleague, drummer Bruce Cox. I’ve appreciated from the star Abraham’s extraordinary melodic feeling, coupled with an amazing knowledge of jazz tradition. Abraham s an authentic jazz musician – the influences and the style are combining in an extremely personal voice. We started to cooperate very well immediately, and my compositions “spoke” to Abraham very much. Several important musicians have played with Elevation: Brad Jones, Nasheet Waits, Bruce Cox, Carlo de Rosa, etc., until the band stabilized with one of the great rhythmic sections of the modern jazz: contrabassist John Ebert and drummer Eric McPherson. The chemistry between them is outstanding, and they’ve proved that by playing for years with the legendary Andrew Hill, and now with Fred Hersch. For me, Elevation is a connection between my personal voice and jazz history. I published my first album with Elevation for Sunnyside Records, called “Mystery”, in 2013.The album was nominated at BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2013 by several jazz critics.

How did the so original idea to combine both modern jazz and traditional music of Transylvania in Songs from Afar came to you?

In 2009, I published an album with one of today’s greatest saxophonists, Sam Newsome, called “The Romanian – American Jazz Suite”. We have adapted together several carols and popular songs in a jazz style. For Elevation, the meeting with Gavril Tarmure, who proved to be an outstanding interpreter of the old songs of Transylvania, was essential. We were all so moved by his voice and singing that we decided immediately that we must do something with Gavril and Elevation, and the album “Songs from Afar” is the result.

What should we expect from the concert on October 11? Will we listen the entire Songs from Afar?

We will play the most part of the album “Songs from Afar” and maybe a few tracks from Mystery, as well as some new compositions for the first time. An absolutely special event in Bucharest will consist in Gavril Tarmure’s presence, who will sing with us a series of old Transylvanian songs – and two new arrangements of some Transylvanian songs, as they are sang by Gavril Tarmure, in an absolute premiere. I want to mention that although we are in a European tournament with Elevation, Mr. Gavril Tarmure will be present live together with Elevation only at the Radio Hall and in Romania – it will be a really special evening for me.

