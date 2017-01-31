Ludovic Orban acquitted in case concerning campaign contribution he allegedly demanded for last year’s local elections

High Court of Justice (ICCJ) magistrates have acquitted Ludovic Orban, former National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, in the legal case in which he was on trial for using influence to obtain undue benefits. The ruling is not final.

Two judges voted in favour of the acquittal, while the third considered that PNL’s former Bucharest City Hall candidate should receive a suspended sentence of one year in prison.

The High Court’s ruling is not final.

This is the first ruling passed in the legal case in which PNL’s former Bucharest City Hall candidate is on trial for using influence to obtain undue benefits.

The prosecutors had asked for an executory prison sentence.

Ludovic Orban, former PNL candidate and former PNL First Vice President, was indicted by the DNA in May 2016, being charged with using influence to obtain undue benefits. The case was tried by the High Court of Justice (ICCJ).

The trial lasted less than a year.

Prosecutors claim that, on 1 March 2016, Ludovic Orban contacted a businessman he knew, asking him to contribute to his campaign in the local elections of mid-2016. Ludovic Orban had been nominated as PNL’s candidate for the Bucharest City Hall. Tiberiu Urdareanu was the businessman whose financial contribution Ludovic Orban allegedly requested.