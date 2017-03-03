Ludovic Orban: I talked with President Iohannis before I filed bid for PNL leadership

Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday, at a press conference in Targu-Jiu, that he talked with President Klaus Iohannis before he filed his bid for the office of PNL President.

“I had a talk with President Iohannis before I filed my bid. I can’t give details from private conversations,” Orban said when asked what he and President Klaus Iohannis talked about in regard to his candidacy for PNL’s leadership.

Orban also stated he plans to take part in ample meetings with every one of PNL’s county-level party branches, pointing out that he wants to listen to the party members’ opinions on “what they consider must be changed for the better in PNL’s activity.”

“I have the capacity to take part in PNL’s reconstruction following last year’s parliamentary elections, basically in PNL’s rebirth, for PNL to become once more the right-wing political power that would ensure Romania’s development and modernisation and that would have the capacity to win all upcoming elections, after the National Convention that will take place at the end of June. (…) The first visit to each county is a visit whose role is to listen to what my “grassroots” party colleagues are saying, to understand what they consider must be changed for the better in PNL’s activity, to understand what they consider was done wrong in the party’s decisions. (…) In the consultations I’ve had so far, but which will continue in all counties, we had problems concerning the leadership, the political message, the lack of credibility on the part of many PNL communicators, very serious problems concerning the party’s internal functioning, failure to observe the party’s statute. These are, in brief, the problems which I too, for the most part, consider to be the party’s main problems,” the Liberal pointed out.