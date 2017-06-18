Ludovic Orban, new Chairman of PNL

Ludovic Orban was elected Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) within the Congress that was held on Saturday at Romexpo in the presence of over 5000 delegates of the party.

Ludovic Orban had 3,518 votes and his contestant Cristian Busoi 952 votes, President of the Committee for votes’ counting Mircea Toader announced.

Toader mentioned that a number of 4,491 votes have been cast for the motions of the two candidates, 34 votes being invalid.

Moreover, Daniel Buda was elected president of the Arbitration Commission (CA) with 1,948 votes and Mihai Barbu, with 2,479 votes was elected president of the National Commission for Revision and Auditors (CNRC).

“ Today’s victory is not mine, it’s PNL’s victory”

Ludovic Orban, who was elected the new Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), stated at the end of the PNL Congress, that the confidence of the Liberals honors him, and mentioned that this is not his victory, but the party’s.

“I thank you for your confidence, it honors and compels me. Starting today, for me, life is tougher, I carry on my shoulders a huge responsibility, to turn the PNL into the political force that Romania needs. Today’s victory is not mine, but the PNL’s victory and contains the germs of the future victory of the PNL for Romania,” Orban stated.

The new leader of the Liberals invited Cristian Busoi on the stage, after the results were announced.

“I congratulate Ludovic Orban. The PNL has to remain a united team, to go forward will all the strength,” Busoi stated.

