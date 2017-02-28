Ludovic Orban: One of PNL’s problems was the absence of internal democracy

Ludovic Orban stated on Saturday evening, for Antena3 private television broadcaster, that one of the major causes that led to PNL’s electoral failure in 2016 was “the absence of internal democracy and the lack of respect toward party members,” which led to the demobilisation of Liberal militants.

Asked to list the main problems that PNL has faced in recent years and which he intends to solve in case he is elected party president, Ludovic Orban invoked the problem of leadership, that of doctrinal identity and “the absence of internal democracy, lack of respect toward PNL members, toward the statute and toward party institutions.”

Referring to the latter, Orban pointed out that the party’s central leadership imposed people at the helm of county branches or on the party lists. “To have memos filed from several counties, memos signed by almost all mayors in those counties, asking you not to nominate candidates that nobody knows, asking you to allow the county branch to compile the list, as is normal… Now, to not listen to the party’s mayors either?” Orban said.

He pointed out that the central leadership imposing the lists of candidates demobilised county branches. “When the central leadership comes along and places a candidate it basically destroys the party branch, the organisational culture. The members of that branch will either no longer work, will either make less of an effort for the party, they won’t get involved because they understand that you’re working for a party for naught if you’re not given any chance for your efforts and results. In the end this affects the party’s score.”

In what concerns the crisis of leaders, Orban stated that this situation has been reached after PNL had enough leaders “to give to other parties too.” “Within PNL, which benefitted from many leaders, this destruction of leadership had several causes: either the election system, in which the president came along and placed whomever he wanted on the list, usually people he knew were not any kind of problem for him, either the system in which the presidents elect each other, each one of them bringing his county-level votes and generating a majority in which they support each other and get in power,” Orban said.

The problem of PNL’s identity manifested in what concerns the legislative acts promoted and the party’s political stances, Orban believes. “Freedom, private property, limiting the state’s power, the cutting of red tape, limiting the administration and administrative procedures, so on and so forth, did not appear very frequently in our public discourse. These are fundamental things which build the identity of a right-wing, national-liberal party,” the Liberal said.

Ludovic Orban announced his candidacy for PNL’s presidency on February 13, during the party’s National Political Bureau meeting, stating he wants the party – whose member he has been since 1990 – to end up being the dominant political force in Romania, to have an “honest” and “transparent” partnership with President Iohannis, and for all party members to elect the party’s leader.

“I have filed my candidacy for the office of PNL President in order to offer identity, strength and credibility to the party whose member I am. As PNL President, I want to be the guarantor of PNL’s unity, internal cohesion, and my main objective is to transform PNL for the better, so that we could win all electoral competitions against PSD. I want PNL to become the dominant political force in Romanian society, to represent the dynamic Romania, the civilised Romania, the Romania of people who are living honestly, on their own feet, through their work, their business, their property, based on the competences and talents they have,” Ludovic Orban said.

He said he wants PNL to function without interference from outside the party, but that he wants a partnership with President Iohannis.

“PNL must live on its own feet, must take the decisions in line with society’s expectations and in line with the will expressed by the party’s rank-and-file members. At the same time however, between PNL and President Iohannis there will have to be an honest, transparent, fair partnership that would help Romania move forward,” he added.

“I have the conviction that President Iohannis won’t get involved in PNL’s internal elections”

Ludovic Orban also stated that he does not believe President Klaus Iohannis will get involved in PNL’s internal elections since he needs a strong party to support him in view of the 2019 presidential elections, a party led by its natural leaders, not by leaders imposed from outside the party.

“I have the conviction President Iohannis will not get involved in PNL’s internal elections. Klaus Iohannis need a strong and re-credited PNL that would really have the infrastructure and the human resources to be able to back his candidacy in the 2019 presidential elections. PNL’s return to its natural score, of more than 30 percent, can only be done if PNL members are allowed to freely elect their natural leaders. If the leaders who are perceived as such both by the party’s rank and file and outside the party won’t be elected, and others, who do not enjoy support among the party’s rank and file, end up as leaders, this will have extremely serious consequences on the party’s functioning,” Ludovic Orban stated.

He deemed that President Iohannis has often been unjustifiable invoked in order to impose some decisions inside the party, decisions taken by persons who claimed to speak for Iohannis.

“President Iohannis is a non-interventionist president. He did not get involved in PNL’s current decisions, despite what is being said without any proof, that he allegedly did. He allowed PNL to autonomously take its own decisions. Nevertheless, often to legitimise certain decisions, some who were coming up with various proposals tried to create this impression, that the decisions are coming from higher up,” Orban said.

Asked whether he regrets withdrawing from the race for PNL’s presidency in 2014, and implicitly from the race for the Romanian presidency, in favour of Klaus Iohannis, Orban answered negatively. “No, I don’t regret it in any form. Running for the Romanian presidency is not my career goal. (…) In the elections campaign for the Romanian presidency I believe I was one of the most determined and categorical supporters of the president, especially in the runoff,” Ludovic Orban concluded.