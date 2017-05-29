Ludovic Orban: PNL has only one natural political opponent – “the red plague”

Ludovic Orban, who is running for the PNL President on the elections of June 17, claims that the party he wants to lead has only one natural political opponent, namely “the red plague”, mentioning that if he will become the party’s leader, PNL will no longer be the firth column of PSD and PSD will not make any compromise with the Liberals.

Orban stated at Constanta that his goal as the PNL President will be to ensure the representation of all the citizens who are against the manner in which the government party is leading Romania.

“In my opinion, the National Liberal Party has only one natural political opponent, namely ‘the red plague’. This doesn’t mean that we will start to knock at one of another’s door, as others did before. My goal, as the future PNL President, is to ensure the representation of all the citizens who are against the manner in which the current government party is leading Romania, who really wish a Romania of the free people, who live by themselves, who live in dignity, who live from their business, from the exploitation of their real estates, from their profession, for their professional experience in one filed or another. Obviously, different situations can occur in time, demanding us to cooperate. I am a person who cooperates with people, groups that share the same values, principle and goals with the goals that I and PNL have” Ludovic Orban stated.

He also said that only one right-wing political force can face PSD, namely PNL.

“In my opinion, there is only one right-wing force able to face from the same to the same, the opponent derived from the Communist Party and the FSN avatars, and this force is the National Liberal Party” Orban explained.

“My relationship with the Romanian President is a normal, natural and fair one”

Orban stated at Constanta that his relationship with the Romanian President is a normal, natural and fair one, and his main goal, in case he will be the leader of the party, is to win the presidential elections of 2019 and to get the second term for Klaus Iohannis, mentioning that he didn’t show a political partisanship, as the other presidents, but he’s trying to represent all the citizens.

Ludovic Orban stated on Saturday, in a press conference held at Constanta, that PNL is involved in supporting President Klaus Iohannis and in taking to an end the electoral commitments.

“Of course, either if we want or not, we are involved in a privileged institutional cooperation, to say so, we have the President’s most favored party clause, because Klaus Iohannis became the President being the National Liberal Party’s candidate, and the National Liberal Party is involved in supporting the President and in taking to an end the electoral commitments. My first goal is obviously to win the presidential elections, because they will take place in 2019, and it is essential for me to get a second presidential term for Klaus Iohannis, because in case of victory we will approach with higher chances the local and parliamentary elections of 2020. Therefore, my relationship with the Romanian President is a normal, natural and fair one” Ludovic Orban stated.

He added that he is sure that President Klaus Iohannis will not be involved in the PNL elections of June 17, mentioning that the Head of State has publicly stated this several times, and the new Liberal leadership will be elected by the five thousands delegates, namely by the representatives of the county branches.

Orban stated that President Iohannis has a constitutional behavior and he didn’t show a political partisanship, as in the case of other Heads of State.

“The Romanian President has a constitutional behavior. He acted, to say so, exactly on the Constitution’s design, he didn’t act like other presidents, showing a political partisanship, on the contrary, he is trying to represent all the Romanian citizens” Ludovic Orban explained on Saturday, in front of the PNL Constanta county organization, where he also presented his motion entitled “The Force of the Right”, with which he is running for the party’s leadership in the elections of June 2017. His opponents are Cristian Busoi and Viorel Catarama.

“PNL needs internal democracy”

Orban also pointed out that he wishes the party’s decisions not to be taken behind the closed doors, but only after the Liberal members are consulted, and that many decisions have been recently taken without considering the real will on the basis of the party.

“The party needs internal democracy. The party must provide a proper framework for each party member, it has to allow each party member to participate to its activity, to freely express, to be considered, each one of his efforts and results obtained in the political activity to be appreciated and rewarded. The party decisions must not be taken any longer behind the closed doors, in the Bucharest offices, but only after a wide consultation of the PNL basis, of all those who are fighting in every locality to promote the Liberal ideas and who know very well, as those in the national leadership, what is best and what is worse for the National Liberal Party” Ludovic Orban stated.

He also said that many decisions have been taken by PNL without considering the real will at the party’s basis.

“Many party decisions have been recently taken without considering the real will at the party’s basis. Now, we have elections in PNL, which will end on June 17. After these elections, there will be a real and authentic democracy in the party” Ludovic Orban explained.