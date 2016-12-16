Ludovic Orban: “Wisdom doesn’t come from Cotroceni”

PNL’s Ludovic Orban wrote on Facebook on Thursday that many “stupid things” that the PNL leadership did were imposed within the political party because they were presented as being the will of President Klaus Iohannis. Which was false, the former PNL Vice President claims, warning that the party’s rebirth cannot come “from those who present themselves (…) as being the President’s favourites.”

“WISDOM DOES NOT COME FROM COTROCENI. Very many stupid things that the PNL leadership did were imposed as decisions within the party by being falsely presented as the President’s will. In reality, I’m convinced Iohannis did not know most of them. Very many leaders tried and are still trying to legitimise themselves through the open door they have at Cotroceni. Several appointments were made as coming from the Palace.

“It’s time to understand that PNL’s rebirth cannot come from those who falsely present themselves as being the president’s favourites. PNL’s rebirth can only come by becoming realistic, turning our face to the people, engaging in permanent dialogue with society, listening to the people’s real will, electing those Liberals whose source of legitimacy consists of the confidence of regular party members and the confidence of Romanian citizens.

“Otherwise we will harm both PNL and Klaus Iohannis,” Ludovic Orban wrote on Facebook.