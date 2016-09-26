Macroeconomic confidence index soars to 64.8 points in August

The macroeconomic confidence index of the CFA Romania jumped to 64.8 points in August, up by 14 percent against the previous month, according to a release by the Chartered Financial Analyst Romania, sent to Agerpres.

“The growth was due to both its components: the current conditions index was 70.8, up by 7 points, and the expectations index soared by 17.3 points to 61.7 points,” says the release.

As for the Euro/RON exchange rate, the expectations’ median values for the 6-month horizon time have noted an anticipated rate of 4.4900, and for the 12-month horizon time it recorded 4.5000 (a value similar to the one recorded in the previous exercise).

The inflation anticipated rate for the 12-month (September 2017 / September 2016) has recorded a median value worth 1.50pct (a value on an uptrend by 0.53pct as compared to the previous exercise).

The CFA Romania Macroeconomic confidence index was launched by the CFA Romania in May 2011 and it represents an index by which the CFA wishes to measure the financial analysts’ anticipations regarding the economic activity of Romania for a 1-year time horizon.