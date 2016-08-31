Madalina Dobrovolschi – newly appointed spokesperson for Romania’s president

Madalina Dobrovolschi, formerly known as Madalina Puscalau, is the new spokesperson for President Klaus Iohannis.

She was introduced on Wednesday night at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

“This appointment, this new role that I will be playing since this evening, honours me,” she said.

“As a journalist, I have followed a creed that I want to continue following in my new part, and that is to inform the public in an unbiased way. I believe that is our mission,” said Dobrovolschi, adding that it took her nearly two weeks to think about this offering of becoming the presidential spokesperson. “There was a discussion about that somewhere in mid-August,’ she said.

“In the end, it is also my wish to get actively involved in what public presence entails, because I want to take part in changing Romania for the better,” added the new presidential spokesperson.

Dobrovolschi, 32, is a graduate of the Faculty of Philosophy of Bucharest. She worked in the media for more than ten years as reporter, news anchor, programme producer and talk show moderator.

The head of state has had no spokesperson since April 2015, when then spokeswoman Tatiana Niculescu-Bran announced she was quitting.