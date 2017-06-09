MAE: Accession to OECD, Romania’s major objective

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) is hailing the conclusions of the ministerial meeting of the Council of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday and Thursday in relation with the role of globalisation and how globalisation can contribute toward the prosperity of all nations and social categories, adding that the accession to OECD is one of Romania’s major objectives.

“As a partner broadly involved in the activities of the organisation’s working bodies, Romania is supporting the conclusions of the declaration of the ministerial meeting, while voicing full readiness to contribute toward OECD policies, judicial instruments and recommendations being worked out and implemented as well as towards the dissemination of the organisation’s good practices regionally and globally. As far as Romania is concerned – a country that sees accession to the OECD as a major item on its foreign policy agenda and a natural conclusion of the developments in the Romanian society after the country’s accession to NATO and the European Union – the conclusions of the OECD ministerial meeting are highly important also through the prism of a report expected to be adopted by the working group on the future dimension and membership that includes a framework for the assessment of the aspiring countries,” MAE says in a press statement released on Friday.

MAE adds that the conclusions confirm the openness and inclusiveness of OECD, while providing an objective and transparent basis for the assessment of the candidates according to their own merits.

“The specific demarches lately of the Romanian diplomacy steered toward a substantive dialogue with the OECD Secretariat and member states were designed to highlight excellent outcomes of Romania’s involvement in the activity of OECD bodies and the transposition of OECD judiciary instruments and recommendations, with the added value Romania could bring to the organisation, its institutional capacity proved under joint programmes and projects as well as the level of Romania’s expertise in the region being first-class assets of the country’s membership bid,” adds MAE.

MAE says this, a sustained political commitment, a wide support of the Romanian society for the accession objective, along with compatibility with the OECD value system values make up a positive track record when the OECD Council decides on what countries to nominate to get accession invitations.

MAE points out that Romania’s accession to the OECD is a way for domestic reforms to continue in the areas of public, administrative, economic and social policies, as OECD policies and good practices will be taken over.