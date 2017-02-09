MAE: Anti-missile defence shield at Deveselu not directed against Russia; a contrary speech – a nonconstructive approach

Romania has constantly highlighted that the anti-missile defence system hosted at Deveselu isn’t directed against Russia and is in compliance with the relevant provisions of the UN Charter, and the perpetuation in the public space of a rhetoric that doesn’t take into account all these elements “isn’t appropriate or capable to facilitate a constructive approach,” shows a response of the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) at AGERPRES’ request.

“Romania has constantly highlighted both publicly and in the contacts with its partners, that the anti-missile defence system, hosted by our country at Deveselu, is not directed against Russia, as it has a strictly defensive nature, in full agreement with the relevant provisions of the UN Charter,” the MAE message points out.

MAE shows the coherence, in this message, with NATO representatives. “This position is shared by NATO, an aspect inclusively revealed in the final declaration of the 2016 NATO Summit, when the system at Deveselu was decided to be integrated in the allied anti-missile defence system,” the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry underscores.

MAE appreciates that a contrary message would not facilitate “a constructive approach.”

“Consequently, the perpetuation in the public space of a rhetoric that doesn’t take into account all these elements isn’t appropriate or capable to facilitate a constructive approach,” MAE also states.

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s response comes in the context in which a Russian high official, according to Interfax, said that Russia sees Romania as a NATO outpost and “a clear threat” due to it hosting elements of a US anti-missile shield.

“Romania’s stance and the stance of its leadership, who have turned the country into an outpost, is a clear threat for us,” Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, a senior Russian foreign ministry official, told Interfax in an interview.

“All these decisions (…) are in the first instance aimed against Russia,” he said, accusing Romanian authorities of reveling in anti-Russian rhetoric.