MAE celebrates 55 years of diplomatic relations Romania-Morocco: A tradition of dynamic and pragmatic political dialogue for intensifying bilateral relations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) expresses its belief that “relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Morocco will amplify and will get to know new directions of action, based on the status of our country as a member state of the European Union and Morocco’s as a partner with advanced status in the relation with the EU, in the interest of both nations and stability of the Mediterranean region”, shows a press release of MAE, in the context of marching 55 years of diplomatic relations.

“Friendship and cooperation relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Morocco were permanently characterized as being relations of trust and reciprocal respect and met, in all this period, a continuous and consistent development”, the quoted source shows.

Therefore, according to the press release, in the 55 years of diplomatic relations, the Romanian and Moroccan authorities valued the tradition of dynamic and pragmatic political dialogue for intensifying the economic, cultural and human dimensions of the cooperation between the two countries.

The contacts established on different levels – governmental, parliamentary or sectorial – resulted in the diversification and significant increase in the last years of the number of cooperation projects and, particularly, of the volume of trade exchange, Morocco is placed constantly among the first trade partners of Romania in Africa, the MAE informs.

The ensemble of these achievements is founded on a rich tradition of friendship and personal contacts, that represents the essential premise for development and collaboration’s extinction between the two states on the regional and multilateral level. Within this tradition, a distinct place is reserved by the projects in areas of culture, education and professional training, MAE specifies.

The diplomatic relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Morocco were established on February 20, 1962.

The Embassy of Romania in Rabat was inaugurated on August 20, 1962, the first resident Ambassador being appointed in 1969.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Bucharest was opened on June 30, 1971, being led from May 1973, by a resident Ambassador.

The cooperation areas with the Kingdom of Morocco have been and remain varied, including the sector of constructions, maritime harbor construction, infrastructure, prospecting ores and hydrocarbons, as well the auto, aeronautic, naval constructions, railway, and energy sectors.