MAE: EC First Vice-President conveys ForMin commitment and support for consolidating democracy in Romania

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans conveyed Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Monday his commitment and EC’s support for the consolidation of the democratic processes in Romania, reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

On the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the Romanian Foreign Minister in Brussels had a meeting with Frans Timmermans, on which occasion they approached topics referring to the agenda of the Romanaian Government’s priorities in the economic and social area, the measures in view in respect to the rule of law strengthening and the justice reform, including from the perspective of the recent domestic developments in Romania.

The European official conveyed his commitment and the support of the European Commission to consolidate the democratic processes in Romania. In context, he highlighted, the performances registered over the recent years in key-areas, such as corruption combat, and encouraged the continuation of the Romanian authorities’ efforts in this direction.

In turn, Minister Melescanu voiced the Romanian side’s wish and availability to cooperate with the EC and European Parliament specialist services in this process. At the same time, Melescanu launched an invitation to Vice-President Timmermans to pay a visit to Bucharest in the coming period.

According to the release, the topics approached by the foreign ministers in the meeting regarded the situation in Ukraine and the relation of this country with the EU, including in the perspective of the Eastern Partnership Summit in November 2017, the developments in Libya and the decisions made in Valletta, the peace process in the Middle East and the EU-Egypt relations.

In respect to Ukraine, the ministers assessed with EC High Representative Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for the European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn the reform stage and the concerning situation in the east of Ukraine. It was unanimously appreciated the opportuneness of continuing and enhancing the EU support for promoting the reform process. In respect to the situation in the east of the country, the officials voiced support for the EU – OSCE cooperation, for the Normandy format, as well as for the full implementing of the Minsk agreements.

Minister Teodor Melescanu voiced his concern with the escalation of violent actions in the east of Ukraine and on the direct effects on the civil population. Moreover, he reiterated Romania’s firm support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including in the context in which in March three years are marked since the illegal annexing of the Crimean Peninsula by the Russian Federation.

Melescanu highlighted the need for some additional efforts for progress in solving the conflict, both in the Normandy format and in the Trilateral Contact Group. Referring to the domestic situation, the Romanian Foreign Minister hailed the progress registered in implementing the reform process and voiced the support for a more visible presence of the EU, including in regions, stressing at the same time that the EU measures expected in respect to the visa liberalisation and the ratification of the Association Agreement will be to the direct benefit of the Ukrainian citizens.

Regarding Libya, the unanimous support for a political solving of the situation was concluded, the decisions adopted in Valletta Summit were hailed and concrete modalities to supplement the EU support were reviewed.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Romania’s position in respect to the peace process in the Middle East, underscoring that the final goal that needs to be seized is the existence of two sovereign states, Israel and Palestine, to cohabitate in peace and security. From this point of view, he pointed out that the direct dialogue between the two sides needs to be resumed.

During the working lunch, the European Foreign Ministers discussed the EU – Egypt relation, on which occasion Minister Melescanu voiced in favour of consolidating the bilateral partnership in all its dimensions, taking into account the crucial role of Egypt in respect to ensuring peace, security and stability in the entire Middle East and North Africa region.