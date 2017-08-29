MAE firmly condemns launch of ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly condemns the launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, by saying that it represents “a very serious escalation” of tensions in the Korean Peninsula and “an unprecedented threat.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly condemns the launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, on August 29 2017, of a ballistic missile over Japan. This is a very serious escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its appeal to the Pyongyang authorities to fully observe the international norms and in force resolutions of the UN Security Council,” shows a Tuesday release of MAE.

According to this source, the new provocative act of the North Koreans also represents “an unprecedented threat” to Japan.

“Romania voices its entire solidarity with Japan, a democratic state and also a special partner of our country,” the MAE representatives also said.

North Korea on Tuesday launched a missile over Japan, as indicated by the South Korean army and the Japanese government, as a strategic challenge, meant to lead to the escalation of tensions in North Eastern Asia, according to AFP and Yonhap.

According to Reuters, who quotes Japanese and South Korean officials, the Pyongyang regime fired a missile over Japan that fell in the sea near the Hokkaido island on Tuesday morning.