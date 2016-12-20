MAE, focus on Berlin Christmas fair incident

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentions that it pays close attention to the incident that occurred on Monday evening, at a Christmas fair in the centre of Berlin and that representatives of the Romanian diplomatic mission undertook demarches with the local authorities to confirm if any Romanian citizens were affected.

“MAE, through the Embassy of Romania to the Federal Republic of Germany, keeps a close eye on the incident that occurred in the evening of December 19, 2016, when a truck hit a crowd of people who were at a Christmas fair in the centre of Berlin. Representatives of the diplomatic mission undertook demarches with the local authorities to verify if Romanian citizens were injured,” reads a MAE release sent to Agerpres.

According to the cited source, the intervention actions of the competent German authorities are still ongoing.

“The interventions of the competent German authorities are still ongoing, the evaluation of the incident’s effects hasn’t been completed as we speak,” MAE specifies.

MAE also informs that the Romanian diplomatic mission monitors the situation, being prepared to offer consular assistance.

At the same time, MAE expresses its profound regret and condolences for the loss of human lives.

A truck ploughed through a Christmas fair in centre Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 48 people, German newswire DPA reports, citing police and firefighters’ representatives.

The incident occurred at local time 20:15 (19:15 GMT) in Breitscheidplatz, in centre Berlin, when a heavy-duty vehicle turned from a street into a Christmas fair.