MAE: ForMin Comanescu to participate in OSCE foreign ministers informal meeting

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu will participate in Potsdam, Germany, on Thursday in the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) countries, informs a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to Agerpres.

Organised by Germany, the OSCE chairmanship-in-office holder in 2016, the meeting will debate some topical matters in the security area, such as the conflict in the east of Ukraine, the prospects of solving extended conflicts, reviving the conventional arms control, with a focus on the transparency of military actions, but also on strengthening the role of the OSCE in approaching some important transnational challenges, in particular the fight against terrorism and the migration phenomenon, the release points out.

Moreover, aspects related to the preparation of the upcoming OSCE ministerial council meeting which will take place in Hamburg, on December 8 and 9, will also be discussed.

“During the meeting, the Romanian chief diplomat, starting from the priority interest areas to Romania, will insist on the need to thrust the OSCE action in solving the extended conflicts and, in this context, on identifying a political solution to the Transnistrian conflict, with the observance of the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MAE release points out.

At the same time, the Romanian Foreign Minister will underscore the need to fully implement the commitments assumed by the OSCE countries on all three dimensions of the Organization activity (political-military, economic and environmental, human) and will support the activity of the OSCE Autonomous Bodies, particularly on the democratization and human rights dimension, the Foreign Ministry shows.