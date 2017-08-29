MAE about Romanians blocked at Madrid Airport: They boarded an airplane bound for Iasi

The Romanian citizens blocked at the Madrid Airport following the cancellation of a flight to Romania have boarded another plane bound for Iasi, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says in a press statement on Tuesday.

“Following the steps taken by the Romanian Embassy in Madrid, the TAROM representatives confirmed that the situation was settled and the passengers boarded a flight bound for Iasi,” says MAE.

According to the ministry, the Romanian Embassy in Madrid constantly kept in touch with both TAROM representatives and the Romanian citizens until the completion of the boarding procedures.

Earlier on Tuesday, MAE announced that a specialist team was working on repairing the faulty aircraft.

“The consular section of the Romanian Embassy in Madrid handles as a priority the situation of the Romanian citizens blocked at the Madrid Airport due to the cancellation of a TAROM flight for Romania due to technical faults”,a press statement released by MAE earlier in the day informed.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the consular representatives undertook, as a matter of urgency, steps at TAROM’s office in Madrid to check the latest developments in the situation of the Romanian citizens, and representatives of TAROM announced that a specialist team is working on repairing the aircraft.

The Romanian citizens were accommodated in hotels near the Madrid-Barajas Airport.

The embassy’s consular section monitors the situation and maintains uninterrupted contact with both the Romanian citizens and the airline officials, ready to provide consular assistance.