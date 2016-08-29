MAE: One Romanian still unaccounted for in Italy earthquake

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) is following up with one case of a Romanian citizen still unaccounted for in the earthquake that rattled Italy last week.

According to a press release sent by MAE to Agerpres on Monday, the other 3 Romanian citizens previously listed as unaccounted for have been identified and are alive.

On Sunday night, MAE had announced four people still missing after the tremors in the peninsula, which killed 11 Romanians so far.

“After finalizing all repatriation procedures, the two convoys with the remains of seven Romanian citizens that perished in the earthquake set way for Romania today and they are scheduled to arrive on the morning of August 30. The costs for the repatriation of the remains were paid by the MAE from its special emergency fund,” MAE stated.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry stressed that it contacted the Romanian Border Police in order to make it easier for the convoys to enter the country.

Meanwhile, the mobile consular team established by MAE’s Rapid Reaction Unit and the two mobile teams sent by the Romanian Embassy in Rome and the Romanian General Consulate in Bologna have also been in the hit areas since the beginning of the crisis and continue to be on site until all remains belonging to Romanian citizens are repatriated and all missing persons are accounted for.

MAE brings to mind that the Romanian citizens in distress are entitled to consular assistance and can ask for it by calling the following numbers made available by the Romanian Embassy in Italy – (0039) 06 835 233 58 and (0039) 06 835 233 56 – and The Romanian General Consulate in Bologna – (0039) 051 5872120 and (0039) 051 5872209. All calls are redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanians Abroad (CCSCRS) and answered by operators around the clock.

Gov’t approves first package of measures for earthquake-affected Romanians in Italy

The Government will approve a first package of measures for the Romanian nationals who were injured or afflicted in the recent earthquake in central Italy, Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos told the opening of an extraordinary meeting of the Romanian Government on Monday.

“We have placed on the agenda of the Government’s extraordinary meeting today a first package of measures to support the Romanians affected by the earthquake in Italy. (…) So, featuring on today’s agenda is a government decision prepared by the Ministry for Labour and the Foreign Ministry for the provision of emergency aid to the relatives of the people killed in the earthquake. At the same time, we will secure assistance for the relatives of those travelling from Romania to Italy to help people affected by this catastrophe. We also have specific aid we will recommend for the children made orphans by the earthquake,” said Ciolos.