MAE proposes 417 polling stations abroad for the elections on December 11, compared to 294 polling stations for the presidential elections in 2014

Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) the proposals for the polling stations to be established abroad for the parliamentary elections in December 11. The list includes 417 polling stations, 111 more than the ones established for the parliamentary elections in 2012.

“Foreign Affairs Ministry sent on October 7, 2016, to the Permanent Electoral Authority, the integrated list of the polling stations proposed to be established abroad, for the parliamentary elections in December 11, 2016. A number of 417 polling stations were proposed to be established abroad, namely 111 more polling stations than the number of the ones established in the context of the parliamentary elections in 2012, and 123 more polling stations than the ones established for the presidential elections in 2014”, shows a press release quoted by Agerpres.

Of the 417 proposed polling stations, 193 polling stations will be established in the diplomatic missions, consulates and cultural institutes, 217 polling stations are MAE’s motivated proposals, while 7 polling stations will be established at the request of at least 100 Romanian citizens who registered in the Electoral Register until September 14, 2016.

According to MAE, in the reasoning of the proposals of establishing polling stations in other locations than diplomatic missions, consulates and cultural institutes, were considered the statistical data of the voting presence in the previous electoral processes and of the dynamic of the Romanian citizens’ presence domiciled or residing abroad, as well as the localities where, traditionally, polling stations were established at the previous elections.

Most of the polling stations are proposed to be established in:

– Italy: 73 polling stations, compared to the 51 polling stations established at the presidential elections in 2014, and to the 56 polling stations established in the context of the parliamentary elections in 2012

– Spain: 53 polling stations, compared to the 38 polling stations established in the context of the presidential elections in 2014, and to the 41 polling stations established in the context of the parliamentary elections in 2012

– Republic of Moldova: 35 polling stations, compared to the 21 polling stations established in the context of the presidential elections in 2014, and to the 19 polling stations established for the parliamentary elections in 2012

– Germany: 15 polling stations, compared to the 5 polling stations established in the context of the presidential elections in 2014, respectively for the parliamentary elections in 2012.

Moreover, in the localities where a large number of voters were recorded within the previous electoral processes, MAE considered to multiply the polling stations established in the localities in which diplomatic missions, consulates and cultural institutes are located. For instance, in Belgium and Austria there will be established 9 polling stations in each of the two countries, of which 6 polling stations in Brussels, and 6 in Vienna; 16 polling stations will be established in France, of which 6 polling stations in Paris and the Parisian region, while in UK there will be established 21 polling stations, of which 8 in London and its suburbs, according to the quoted source.

Permanent Electoral Authority announced on October 5 that it sent to the Foreign Affairs Ministry which are the localities abroad where polling stations have to be established for the parliamentary elections in December 11, in which at least 100 Romanian citizens having the right to vote have their domicile.

According to a press release sent by AEP to Agerpres, the mentioned localities are:

* Luton (United Kingdom of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland) – 1 center

* Carabetovca (Basarabeasca region, Republic of Moldova) – 1 center

* Causeni (Causeni region, REepublic of Moldova) – 1 center

* Bardar (Ialoveni region, Republic of Moldova) – 1 center

* Soroca (Soroca region, Republic of Moldova) – 1 center

* Tarancon (Castilla region – La Mancha/Cuenca, Spain) – 1 center

* Torrejon de Ardoz (Comunidad de Madrid region/Madrid, Spain) – 1 center.

The AEP’s release also mentions that within 30 days since the public announcement of the date of the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in 2016, namely no later than October 11, the Foreign Affairs Ministry will sent to the Permanent Electoral Authority the list of the polling stations that can be established in other localities than the ones stated by the Art.23 par. (1)-(3) of the Law No. 208/2015, motivated by the opportunity of establishing them according to the provisions of the Art.1 par.(2) of the EGO No.47/2016.