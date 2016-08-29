MAE: Remains of 7 Romanians who perished in Italy earthquake to be repatriated on Monday

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced that it completed all repatriation procedures for the remains of 7 Romanian who perished in the Italy earthquake last Wednesday and they will be repatriated on Monday.MAE stressed that the funds for the repatriation were allocated from the special emergency Fund of the ministry.

The mobile consular team put together by the Rapid Reaction Unit of MAE and the two mobile consular team sent by the Romanian Embassy in Rome and the Romanian General Consulate in Bologna have all been dispatched in the area since the beginning of the crisis and they will continue to be active until all the remains belonging to Romanian citizens are repatriated and the situation of the unaccounted for Romanian citizens is clarified, a press release sent to Agerpres reads.

MAE also reminds Romanian citizens in the hit area that they can ask for assistance by calling the numbers made available by the Romanian Embassy in Italy – (0039) 06 835 233 58 and (0039) 06 835 233 56 – and the Romanian General Consulate in Bologna – (0039) 051 5872120 and (0039) 051 5872209. All calls are redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanians Abroad (CCSCRS) where operators at the Call Center answer around the clock.

4 missing citizens after earthquake in Italy; the rest, identified and alive

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) pointed out on Sunday evening that there are currently 4 Romanian citizens missing in the aftermath of the earthquake in Italy.

All the other persons who had been declared missing have been identified by the consular teams and are alive.

On Saturday evening, the MAE was announcing that there were 14 Romanian nationals missing.

So far, the death toll among Romanian citizens following the earthquake in Italy rises to 11 persons.

According to a press release, Minister Delegate for the Relation with Romanians Abroad Maria Ligor visited in hospital all the injured Romanian citizens, as well as those in the affected areas.

Moreover, the Romanian dignitary participated in the religious service officiated by Bishop Siluan of the Romanian Orthodox Bishopric of Italy, for the victims of the tragic events and had a series of talks with the local authorities.

“The representatives of Romania’s Embassy in Rome and Romania’s Consulate General in Bologna are in permanent touch with the medical units caring for the 6 Romanian citizens injured,” the MAE points out.

Extraordinary Gov’t meeting to present support measures for Romanians affected by Italy earthquake

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos convened an extraordinary Government meeting on Monday, including on the agenda an assessment of the support measures for the Romanians injured and affected by the earthquake in Italy, as well as for their families.

According to a Government release, in the meeting on Monday, at the PM’s request, the Labour and Foreign Ministries will present the support measures which the Ciolos Cabinet will be able to grant to various categories of Romanian citizens, victims of this earthquake, and to their families.

The Prime Minister is in constant touch with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Romania’s diplomatic mission in Rome, which periodically inform him on the situation in Italy, the release points out.

At the same time, at the PM’s request, Minister Delegate for the Relation with Romanians Abroad Maria Ligor went on Sunday to the centre of Italy, to evaluate the situation on site, and will brief the Government in this respect.

“We keep receiving sad news from Italy, both regarding our co-nationals and Italian citizens. After the terrible earthquake, I found with deep sorrow that 11 Romanians died and several are injured or missing. I am standing by the families of those who lost someone dear and I am sending them my full solidarity and compassion. I am also thinking about those injured and those who have to suffer in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake. I wish them good health and strength to overcome this trial. I assure them that the Government will be standing by them to help them get over this tragedy,” reads the PM’s message.

At the same time, the Government has in view the set-up of some psychologic support teams for the victims’ families.