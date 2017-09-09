MAE: Romania is still carrying out bilateral discussions with all OECD member states

Romania is still carrying out bilateral discussions with all Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member states and hopes its assets and arguments generate, as soon as possible, the consensus of the organizations’ members regarding the support for our country’s candidacy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentions.

“Today, September 8th, 2017, a meeting of the OECD member states took place on the topic of extending the organisation, that wasn’t attended by Romania, giving it isn’t a member state of the organisation. On this occasion, discussions have been carried out regarding the list of possible candidates, which could be decided within a OECD Council on 25 September 2017,” the MAE reveals.