MAE: Romania supports OSCE efforts to boost confidence in cyberspace and countering terrorism

Romania supported, on the second day of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the efforts of the current German presidency to boost confidence in cyberspace and countering terrorism, informs the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) in a press release.

According to the cited source, during the meeting that saw the participation the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Lazar Comanescu, a declaration, for the first time in two years, was adopted regarding the negotiations in a 5+2 format that refer to settling the Transnistrian conflict, which “remains a great priority for Romania”.

A ministerial decision was also adopted regarding OSCE efforts related to reducing risks related to the use of information and communication technology, a ministerial declaration regarding terrorism prevention and combat, and a decision aiming at preventing cross-border movement of terrorists.

“Romania supported the current OSCE presidency – Germany in its attempt to adopt at OSCE level the working definition of anti-semitism, adopted at Bucharest, on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), that took place in May 2016. On the sidelines of the meeting, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister met the Personal Representative of the current Presidency of OSCE on Combating Anti-Semitism, Rabbi Andrew Baker,” the quoted release further reads.