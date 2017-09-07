MAE: Romania’s Embassy to Portugal monitors situation of Romanian citizens on Lisbon airport

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed that Romania’s Embassy to the Portuguese Republic is closely following the situation of Romanian citizens on the Lisbon airport, whose flight got canceled.

A consular team of the Romanian Embassy in Lisbon went last night to the airport in order to talk to representatives of the airline and also with the Romanian citizens, a release of MAE sent on Thursday informs.

According to the release, from the pieces of information gathered so far, it appears that some of the Romanian citizens are to leave with other alternative flights.

Representatives of the airline are making demarches to organise another flight during this morning for the Romanian citizens who took off with other alternative flights.

The diplomatic mission’s mobile team remains on the Lisbon airport until all Romanian citizens will be boarded to Romania.

The Romanian diplomatic mission is monitoring the case and maintains permanent contact with the airline and the Romanian citizens, granting the necessary consular assistance, the MAE release also mentions.