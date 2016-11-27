MAE sends almost 2 million ballots abroad

The Foreign Ministry (MAE) is dispatching 1,993,930 ballots (996,965 for the Senate and 996,965 for the Lower Chamber) for the 417 polling stations set up for Romanians living abroad.

The MAE has started to mail to Romanian diplomatic missions and consulates the voting materials needed. The materials will be put at the disposal of the polling stations set up abroad for the December 11th parliamentary elections.

The number of the ballots has been established based on the diplomatic mission’s estimates, bearing in mind the voter turnout registered in previous elections and the territorial dispersion of Romanian communities, the ministry informed through a communique.

Along with the ballots, the Foreign Ministry is also mailing other materials needed: sticker stamps, voting stamps, control stamps, transparent envelopes, pads, ink, standardised forms.

Under Law 208/2015 concerning election to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, Constituency 43 Electoral Bureau shall distribute, for Romanian nationals with a domicile or residence abroad, to the electoral bureaus of the polling places abroad, the ballot papers, control rubber stamps, rubber stamps reading ‘VOTAT’ (voted), standard reporting forms as well as other materials needed for the election.