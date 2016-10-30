MAE: Several Romanians asked for consular assistance in Italy. Romanian family repatriated

Several Romanian citizens living in Italy have asked for consular assistance and the Romanian embassy in Rome has answered all their calls, the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) informs, pointing out that a Romanian family was repatriated with the embassy’s support because of the earthquakes that took place recently. A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit the central part of Italy on Sunday, between Norcia, Preci and Castel Sant’Angelo sul Nera (Umbria), collapsing buildings, including historic churches.

“MAE points out that because of the earthquakes that took place in Italy this week, a Romanian family was repatriated with the support of the Romanian embassy in Italy. Both the Romanian embassy in Rome and the Romanian General Consulate in Bologna are continuing to monitor the situation, being prepared to offer consular assistance if needed,” reads a communique remitted to Mediafax on Sunday.

The Romanian embassy in Rome answered all consular assistance requests filed by Romanian citizens or members of their families directly to the diplomatic mission or to the Centre of Contact and Support for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS), the source shows.

Two mobile consular teams from the Romania Embassy in Rome and from the Romanian General Consulate in Bologna are ready to travel to the disaster area to offer consular assistance, provided they receive such requests and to the extent in which access to the area is possible.

At the same time, the Romanian Embassy in Rome and the Romanian General Consulate in Bologna are continuing to cooperate with local authorities in order to obtain up-to-date information about the existence of Romanian citizens among the persons affected.

MAE recommends the Romanian citizens who are in the area affected to keep their families and close ones posted about their situation and reiterates that the Romanian citizens affected can ask for consular assistance on the phone numbers of the Romania embassy in Italy: (0039) 06 835 233 58, (0039) 06 835 233 56, (0039) 06 835 233 52, (0039) 06 835 233 44. The calls will be redirected to the Centre of Contact and Support for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and handled by Call Centre operators around the clock. They can also call the emergency phone number of the diplomatic mission in Rome – (0039) 3451473935 (Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo) – or the phone number of the Romanian General Consulate in Bologna – (0039) 349 1178220 (Marche, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany).