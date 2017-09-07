MAE voices worries over Ukraine’s new Education Law: We expect the rights of Romanians to be preserved

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) is expressing its concern over Ukraine’s new Education Law, saying that mother-tongue tuition for ethnic Romanians in Ukraine will be a priority on the agenda of Secretary of State Victor Micula, who will visit Kiev next week.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted with concern the form adopted by the Supreme Rada of Ukraine on September 5 of the new Law on Education, especially Article 7, which provides for public instruction in the languages of national minorities,” MAE said Thursday in a press statement.

MAE is pointing out that under the provisions of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, the parties shall endeavour to ensure that persons belonging to national minorities have adequate opportunities for being taught the minority language or for receiving instruction in this language. “The necessity of complying with the international rules in the field has been permanently signalled by Romania in its dialogue with Ukraine on the promotion and protection of the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian national minority of Ukraine.”

Romanian language instruction in Ukraine will be prioritized on the agenda of Secretary of State Victor Micula, who will travel to Kiev next week to discuss the Romanian minority in Ukraine, according to MAE.

MAE also mentions that Romanian officials are concerned about the situation of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

“We are expressing our expectation that the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine will be preserved and we are underlining the constant concern of the Romanian officials over this issue,” said MAE.