MAE welcomes entry into force of EU-Ukraine Association Agreement

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the entry into force on Friday of the Association Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their Member States, of the one part, and Ukraine, of the other part, voicing further support for Ukraine’s’ European journey.

MAE says in a press statement that the completion of the ratification process of the Agreement by all 28 EU member states and the European Parliament is an achievement that will make it possible to capitalise on Ukraine’s full potential for cooperation with the European Union to the benefit of the Ukrainian people.

”The entry into force of the Association Agreements with Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine is a reference point for achieving the objective that Romania has actively and consistently promoted inside the European Union to advance European values and standards in relation to the states in Romania’s eastern neighborhood. ”

The Association Agreement with Ukraine was signed on March 21, 2014 (political component) and June 27, 2014 (economic component). The political part of the Association Agreement with Ukraine has been provisionally in force since November 1, 2014 and the economic component, the so called Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) since January 1, 2016.

EU’s association agreements with the Republic of Moldova and Georgia entered into force on July 1, 2016.