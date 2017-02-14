MAE’s Melescanu and Ambassador of Norway assessed there is potential to strengthen economic and sectorial cooperation

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Monday, on a courtesy visit, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway in Bucharest Tove Bruvik Westberg, the two officials discussing about the strengthening opportunities regarding the bilateral relations, both parts assessing that there is still unexploited potential for strengthening the economic and sectorial cooperation.

“In this context, an exchange of view points took place in respect to opportunities granted by the Norway Grants and the European Economic Area (EEA) for the period 2014-2021, whose allocations stand around 500 million euros. Minister Melescanu expressed the appreciation of the Romanian part for the support offered to our country through the two programmes, which target funding on very different levels, such as development on a local level, energetic efficiency, renewable energy and environment,” a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentions.

According to the quoted source, Minister Melescanu and the Norwegian Ambassador have also approached themes of interest of the international and security agenda, being revised Romania’s and Norway’s mutual interests, in the prospect of a closer collaboration in these areas.